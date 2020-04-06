XAU Alpha EA MT5

XAU Alpha – Trend & Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MT5

Algorithmic Gold Trading System Designed for Structured Market Conditions

XAU Alpha is a professionally developed Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe.
The system combines trend-based market analysis with a controlled grid position management model, allowing traders to execute a predefined strategy with consistent logic and disciplined risk handling.

XAU Alpha is built for traders who prefer rule-based automated execution, eliminating emotional decision-making and maintaining consistent trade behavior across different market conditions.

🔹 Trading Strategy Overview

XAU Alpha operates using a Buy-focused trading methodology:

  • Buy positions are opened when internal trend conditions are met

  • Sell actions are used strictly as exit mechanisms, not as independent sell trades

  • The EA does not perform random entries or discretionary trading

This approach allows the system to focus on structured market movement rather than speculative price guessing.

🔹 Trend Detection Logic

The EA continuously evaluates market conditions using trend-alignment calculations designed for short-term gold price behavior on the M5 timeframe.

Trades are only initiated when:

  • Price behavior aligns with internal trend criteria

  • Market conditions meet predefined volatility and movement rules

This ensures trades are placed only when specific technical conditions are satisfied.

🔹 Grid-Based Position Management (Controlled & Parameterized)

XAU Alpha integrates a grid-based recovery structure to manage price retracements that may occur during active trades.

Key characteristics of the grid logic:

  • Grid spacing is predefined and user-configurable

  • Lot sizing is controlled and not aggressively multiplied

  • The grid is applied to manage temporary adverse movement, not to chase price

The grid mechanism is intended to improve trade handling during normal market pullbacks, while maintaining strict drawdown boundaries.

⚠️ Grid trading may experience floating drawdowns.
This behavior is fully disclosed and managed through internal safety controls.

🔹 Drawdown Control & Capital Protection

One of the core safety features of XAU Alpha is its Dollar-Based Drawdown Control System.

Users can:

  • Define a maximum drawdown limit in USD

  • Automatically restrict new trade activity once the limit is reached

  • Prevent uncontrolled exposure during unfavorable conditions

This feature provides traders with clear risk boundaries and supports disciplined account management.

🔹 We Recommended News Time Trading Avoid Manually

  • Trading need is disabled 30 minutes before major news events

  • Trading need resumes 30 minutes after major news events

  • Helps avoid unpredictable price spikes commonly seen in gold markets

This rule is designed to improve execution stability and reduce slippage risk.

🔹 Recommended Trading Conditions

For optimal performance, the following settings are recommended:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

  • Account Type: Low-spread or ECN account

  • Broker: Any MT5-compatible broker offering XAUUSD

  • Risk Management: User-defined via EA inputs

🔹 Key Features at a Glance

✔ Automated trend-based buy logic
✔ Grid-based position management
✔ Sell logic used exclusively for exits
✔ Dollar-based drawdown protection
✔ Fully automated execution
✔ No emotional on normal market condition
✔ Designed specifically for gold trading

🔹 Risk Disclosure (Important)

Trading in financial markets involves risk.
Grid-based strategies may experience floating drawdowns during adverse price movement.
Market conditions can change, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

XAU Alpha is provided as a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.
It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.

🔹 Pricing & Availability

  • Initial Launch Price: $39

  • Available for a limited number of early customers

  • Pricing may be revised in the future based on updates and support scope

There is no early access and no free trial period.
A structured pricing model is used to ensure serious users and long-term product maintenance.

🔹 Who Is This EA Suitable For?

XAU Alpha is suitable for:

  • Traders focused on XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Users interested in algorithmic grid strategies

  • Traders who prefer clearly defined rules

  • Those who value drawdown control and automation

  • MT5 users seeking structured trade execution


