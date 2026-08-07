Gold EA Signal M5 Pro

DAIBANG 5 WIN – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5)

Features

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) .

Optimized for the M5 timeframe .

Recommended for Vantage Broker .

Supports Fully Automatic Trading and Manual Signal Mode .

Intelligent trend analysis system.

Strict Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) management.

Advanced money management and risk control.

Supports both Demo and Live accounts.

Trading Modes

Auto Trading

The EA automatically:

Detects market trends.

Opens and manages trades.

Sets Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Manages all active positions.

Manual Signal Mode

To use the EA as a signal indicator only:

InpAutoTrading

True → Fully Automatic Trading.

False → Signal Only (Manual Trading).

X2 Mode

Enable InpX2 to automatically open one additional position in the same direction.

Higher profit potential.

Higher trading exposure.

All positions remain under the EA's money management system.

X3 Mode

Enable InpX3 to activate an additional pending Limit Order.

Improves trading opportunities.

Higher profit potential.

Designed for traders with a higher risk tolerance.

Money Management

DAIBANG 5 WIN includes an intelligent money management system focused on capital preservation and disciplined trading.

The EA controls overall trading exposure through predefined risk management rules and has been optimized using the recommended capital and lot size settings below.

Recommended Capital & Lot Size

Account Balance Lot Size 400 USD 0.01 800 USD 0.02 1,200 USD 0.03 1,600 USD 0.04 2,000 USD 0.05 2,400 USD 0.06 2,800 USD 0.07 3,200 USD 0.08 3,600 USD 0.09 4,000 USD 0.10

Following the recommended capital-to-lot ratio helps maintain optimal performance and disciplined risk management.

Trailing Take Profit

InpUseTrailingTP

True → Enable Trailing TP.

False → Disable Trailing TP (Recommended).

The recommended setting (False) maintains an approximate Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.

Recommended Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Broker: Vantage

VPS Recommended

Important Notes