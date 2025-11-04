Quantum Force

Quantum Force EA – Safe Automated Gold Trading System (No Martingale / No Grid Trading)

Short Description 1:3 Risk & Reward Used on MQL5 MetaTrader 5

A disciplined and fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold).
Quantum Force EA combines adaptive logic gold scalping, volatility filters, trend following and capital protection techniques to provide stable trade execution without using martingale or grid strategies. 


Full Description

Quantum Force EA is an intelligent and fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) Scalp on MetaTrader 5.
It applies multiple layers of technical analysis, volatility adaptation, and precise execution control to deliver disciplined trading performance.
This system avoids high-risk techniques such as martingale or grid trading, focusing instead on stability and consistent algorithmic logic.

Key Advantages

  • Safe and Stable Trading – No martingale trading, no grid trading, no aggressive trading recovery systems.

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) – Developed and tested for gold’s unique volatility behavior.

  • Low Drawdown Design – Uses adaptive filters to prioritize capital protection.

  • AI-Inspired Trade Logic – Multi-confirmation system helps reduce false entries.

  • Fully Automated Operation – Attach to your chart and let it manage trades independently.

  • Works in Multiple Market Conditions – Designed for both trending and range-bound environments.

  • Risk Management / Money Management - Controls losses and optimizes position sizing to protect capital and ensure steady trading growth.

  • Precise Entry and Exit Rules – Focused on quality setups rather than trade frequency.

  • Easy to Use – Simple setup suitable for all experience levels.

Main Features

  • Intelligent trend and volatility detection

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit management

  • Automatic lot size adjustment based on account balance

  • Built-in capital protection filters

  • Compatible with ECN or standard MT5 accounts

  • No DLL calls or external dependencies

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Balance: 500 USD

  • Leverage: 1 : 100 or higher

  • Account Type: ECN / Low-spread preferred

Designed for traders who value precision and stability in gold trading. For back test demo download expert advisor mt5 




