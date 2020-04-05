Day Trader V2
- Эксперты
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Ahmet Gokcen Sirma🚀 Professional Algo-Trading Systems | MQL5 Developer
Hi, I’m Ahmet Gökçen SIRMA.
I design Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 with a focus on disciplined execution, intelligent automation, and robust risk control.
✅ Harmonic Trading Systems
✅ Breakout & Momentum Strategies
- Версия: 2.27
- Обновлено: 2 августа 2026
- Активации: 10
Day Trader EA
Day Trader EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for Forex, Metals, Oil and Index CFDs.
The system combines Moving Averages, Momentum Analysis and ATR-based volatility measurements to identify trend continuation opportunities and manage trades automatically.
Trading Modes
Normal Mode
Opens a direct market position.
Examples: BUY SELL
Stop Mode
Opens a market position and a pending stop order in the same direction.
Examples: BUY + BUY STOP SELL + SELL STOP
Limit Mode
Opens a market position and a pending limit order in the same direction.
Examples: BUY + BUY LIMIT SELL + SELL LIMIT
Hedge Mode
Opens a market position together with an opposite pending stop order.
Examples: BUY + SELL STOP SELL + BUY STOP
For Stop, Limit and Hedge modes, traders can adjust:
· Pending Order Lot Multiplier
· Grid Distance
· Position Expansion Structure
Automatic Market Presets
The EA automatically detects:
· Forex Majors
· Forex Minors
· Gold
· Silver
· Oil
· Stock Indices
Each market uses its own internal risk, volatility and trade management profile.
Risk Management
Risk Percentage
Defines how much account balance is risked per trade.
Example:
Risk = 1%
The EA calculates lot size automatically according to account conditions and Stop Loss distance.
Maximum Lot Size
Example:
MaxLot = 1.00
The EA will never exceed this value.
If:
MaxLot = 0
the EA uses the calculated lot size without additional restrictions.
TP1 Money Management
The EA includes a dynamic TP1 system.
TP1MoneyPer001Lot
Defines the profit target for every 0.01 lot.
Example:
TP1MoneyPer001Lot = 1.00
Results:
0.01 lot = 1 USD
0.10 lot = 10 USD
0.50 lot = 50 USD
before TP1 activation.
Dynamic TP1
When:
TP1MoneyPer001Lot = 0
the EA automatically calculates TP1 levels using internal presets and volatility analysis.
Users may also enter custom values for more aggressive or conservative profit management.
Trade Management
The EA includes:
· Volatility-Based Stop Loss
· Partial Profit Taking (TP1)
· Break-Even Protection
· Runner Position Management
· Dynamic Risk Control
Recommended Settings
Most users only need to configure:
· Trading Mode
· Risk Percentage
· Maximum Lot Size
· TP1MoneyPer001Lot
All other parameters are optimized through the EA’s internal preset architecture.
Risk & Legal Disclaimer
CandleForms System Architecture
Built on a structured, risk-first design philosophy with optimized default parameters.
Exposure should always be adjusted according to individual capital and risk tolerance.
This product is a trading automation tool and does not constitute financial advice, portfolio management, or investment consultancy services.
Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. Past performance does not ensure future results.
All trading decisions are made solely by the user. By using this product, you acknowledge full responsibility for your trading outcomes.
The developer cannot be held liable for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of this software.
If the system meets your expectations, your 5-star review is highly appreciated and supports ongoing development.