Day Trader V2

Day Trader EA

Day Trader EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for Forex, Metals, Oil and Index CFDs.

The system combines Moving Averages, Momentum Analysis and ATR-based volatility measurements to identify trend continuation opportunities and manage trades automatically.

Trading Modes

Normal Mode

Opens a direct market position.

Examples: BUY SELL

Stop Mode

Opens a market position and a pending stop order in the same direction.

Examples: BUY + BUY STOP SELL + SELL STOP

Limit Mode

Opens a market position and a pending limit order in the same direction.

Examples: BUY + BUY LIMIT SELL + SELL LIMIT

Hedge Mode

Opens a market position together with an opposite pending stop order.

Examples: BUY + SELL STOP SELL + BUY STOP

For Stop, Limit and Hedge modes, traders can adjust:

·         Pending Order Lot Multiplier

·         Grid Distance

·         Position Expansion Structure

Automatic Market Presets

The EA automatically detects:

·         Forex Majors

·         Forex Minors

·         Gold

·         Silver

·         Oil

·         Stock Indices

Each market uses its own internal risk, volatility and trade management profile.

Risk Management

Risk Percentage

Defines how much account balance is risked per trade.

Example:

Risk = 1%

The EA calculates lot size automatically according to account conditions and Stop Loss distance.

Maximum Lot Size

Example:

MaxLot = 1.00

The EA will never exceed this value.

If:

MaxLot = 0

the EA uses the calculated lot size without additional restrictions.

TP1 Money Management

The EA includes a dynamic TP1 system.

TP1MoneyPer001Lot

Defines the profit target for every 0.01 lot.

Example:

TP1MoneyPer001Lot = 1.00

Results:

0.01 lot = 1 USD

0.10 lot = 10 USD

0.50 lot = 50 USD

before TP1 activation.

Dynamic TP1

When:

TP1MoneyPer001Lot = 0

the EA automatically calculates TP1 levels using internal presets and volatility analysis.

Users may also enter custom values for more aggressive or conservative profit management.

Trade Management

The EA includes:

·         Volatility-Based Stop Loss

·         Partial Profit Taking (TP1)

·         Break-Even Protection

·         Runner Position Management

·         Dynamic Risk Control

Recommended Settings

Most users only need to configure:

·         Trading Mode

·         Risk Percentage

·         Maximum Lot Size

·         TP1MoneyPer001Lot

All other parameters are optimized through the EA’s internal preset architecture.

Risk & Legal Disclaimer

CandleForms System Architecture
Built on a structured, risk-first design philosophy with optimized default parameters.
Exposure should always be adjusted according to individual capital and risk tolerance.

This product is a trading automation tool and does not constitute financial advice, portfolio management, or investment consultancy services.

Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. Past performance does not ensure future results.

All trading decisions are made solely by the user. By using this product, you acknowledge full responsibility for your trading outcomes.

The developer cannot be held liable for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of this software.

If the system meets your expectations, your 5-star review is highly appreciated and supports ongoing development.

 


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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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