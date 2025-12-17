XAU Alpha EA MT5

XAU Alpha – Trend and Grid-Based Trading Expert Advisor for MT5

Next price $289. Pricing may be adjusted in the future based on product development and maintenance requirements

XAU Alpha is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.

The system combines trend-based market analysis with a controlled grid position management approach to execute trades using predefined rules and consistent logic.

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prefer structured, rule-based automated execution, helping to maintain consistent trade behavior across varying market conditions.

Trading Strategy Overview

XAU Alpha operates using a buy-focused trading methodology:

Buy positions are opened only when predefined internal trend conditions are met.

Sell operations are used strictly as exit mechanisms and not as independent sell trades.

The Expert Advisor does not execute random or discretionary entries.

This structure allows the system to focus on organized market movement rather than speculative decision-making.

Trend Detection Logic

The Expert Advisor continuously evaluates market conditions using internal trend alignment calculations designed for short-term gold price behavior on the M5 timeframe.

Trades are initiated only when:

Price action aligns with the internal trend criteria.

Market conditions meet predefined volatility and movement rules.

This logic ensures that trades are placed only when specific technical conditions are satisfied.

Grid-Based Position Management

XAU Alpha incorporates a controlled grid-based position management mechanism to handle temporary price retracements during active trades.

Key characteristics of the grid logic include:

Grid spacing is predefined and configurable by the user.

Lot sizing is controlled and does not use aggressive multiplication.

The grid is applied to manage temporary adverse movement rather than to chase price.

This mechanism is designed to assist in managing normal market pullbacks while maintaining predefined drawdown limits.

Grid-based trading may experience floating drawdowns during unfavorable market conditions. This behavior is inherent to the strategy and is managed through internal risk controls.

Drawdown Control and Risk Management

XAU Alpha includes a dollar-based drawdown control system to help manage overall account risk.

Users can:

Set a maximum allowable drawdown limit in USD.

Automatically restrict new trade activity once the defined limit is reached.

Limit exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

This feature supports disciplined risk management and capital protection.

News Time Trading Guidance

It is recommended to manually avoid trading during major economic news events affecting gold markets.

Users are advised to disable the Expert Advisor approximately 30 minutes before and resume trading 30 minutes after major news releases to reduce the risk of unpredictable price movement and execution slippage.

Recommended Trading Conditions

For optimal operation, the following conditions are recommended:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

Account Type: Low-spread or ECN account

Broker: Any MetaTrader 5 compatible broker offering XAUUSD

Risk Management: Configurable through Expert Advisor input parameters

Key Features

Automated trend-based buy logic

Grid-based position management

Sell logic used exclusively for trade exits

Dollar-based drawdown protection

Fully automated trade execution

Eliminates emotional decision-making during normal market conditions

Designed specifically for gold trading on MetaTrader 5

Risk Disclosure

Trading in financial markets involves risk.

Grid-based strategies may experience floating drawdowns during adverse price movements.

Market conditions change, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

XAU Alpha is provided as a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Users are strongly encouraged to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.





Intended Users

XAU Alpha is suitable for: