High Impact News Intelligence Indicator MT5

HIGH IMPACT NEWS INTELLIGENCE





Is an information panel for MetaTrader 5. It reads the Economic built into your terminal, finds the High Impact events ahead, counts down to each release, shows which instruments that release drives, and - only after the news is out - measures the real direction of every affected

instrument from live price action.

Launching Price: $299 | Next Price: $399 | Final Price: $1,999



This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, modify or close positions, and it does not issue trading signals.





IMPORTANT - NOT SUPPORTED BACKTEST AND IT WILL WORKS ONLY ON LIVE CHARTS





This product cannot be backtested. It does not work in the Strategy Tester and it is not meant to.





It is a live information. A historical replay cannot reproduce a real-time economic announcement: there is no real-time countdown, no calendar on backtest.





When running in the tester it says so on the panel and in the Experts log, rather than drawing numbers that would mean nothing. Please evaluate it on a running screen - a demo account is enough, since the Economic is provided by the terminal and does not depend on your account type.





WHAT IT DELIBERATELY DOES NOT DO

It does not predict direction before a release. Before the announcement you are given an expected volatility level only - never Buy or Sell.

It makes no profit claim and it is not a trading system. It is a decision-support tool that tells you what is coming and when.

It uses no DLL imports, no WebRequest, no external web sites and no third party APIs. Every figure comes from the MetaTrader 5.





WHAT THE DASHBOARD SHOWS

Server time and local computer time, side by side

Next High Impact report: name, currency, country, importance

Countdown in days, hours, minutes and seconds, updated every second

Expected market activity: a 0-100 volatility score shown as Moderate, High, Very High or Extreme, with a progress bar

Market status: Waiting for News, Imminent, Analyzing Market, Direction Confirmed

Result: Actual, Forecast and Previous exactly as published; Actual is coloured against Forecast

Affected symbols, one per line, each with its measured direction

Upcoming High Impact publications and recent publications with their figures

Footer showing health and the time of the last refresh

Colour rule: gray - nothing scheduled, blue - waiting, orange - less than one hour, red - less than 15 minutes, green - released.





HOW THE EXPECTED ACTIVITY SCORE IS BUILT





The score describes expected movement size, not movement direction. It combines the importance flag of the economic report, a weighting of the event type (rate decisions, Non-Farm Payrolls, CPI, GDP, PMI and others), the weight of the currency involved, the gap between forecast and previous value, and a measurement of what the same event actually did in the past: the range of the first 15 M1 bars after each earlier divided by the average M1 range of the quiet hour before it. When your broker does not hold M1 history that far back, the display says so and the historical term is replaced by a neutral allowance.





HOW THE POST-NEWS DIRECTION IS MEASURED





Nothing is measured before the event. Once the announcement time has passed, the reference price for each affected instrument is the close of the last M1 bar before the release. The displacement from that reference is divided by the average M1 bar range of the 30 minutes before the economic event, which normalises the result against the instrument's own volatility:

below 1.0 x Neutral

1.0 - 3.5 x Bullish or Bearish

above 3.5 x Strong Bullish or Strong Bearish





Each line also shows the move in pips and the multiple itself, so you can see how the verdict was reached.





AFFECTED SYMBOLS

The affected instrument list is built automatically from the currency of the report, ordered by relevance, with your window symbol always first. USD events include the metals. Broker prefixes and suffixes are detected from the window symbol, and alternative names such as GOLD or SILVER are recognised. Only

instruments your broker actually offers are listed.





ALERTS

Separate switches for 60, 30, 15, 5 and 1 minute before the release and at the release itself. Each alert fires once per report through the channels you enable: terminal popup, sound, push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app, and e-mail.





DASHBOARD AND INPUTS

movable by its header, resizable by the corner grip and collapsible to a single title bar. Position, width and collapsed state are remembered. Inputs cover the window corner, offsets, width, font, background, text and accent colours, transparency, auto-hide, the refresh interval, the tracked currencies, the number of future and past events listed, the number of affected symbols and their column count, the alert channels and timings, and switches for the

countdown, the expected move analysis and the direction analysis.





An optional colour scheme is applied when attached: white background, dark text, light grid, green bullish and red bearish bars. All five

colours are inputs and the whole feature can be switched off.





REQUIREMENTS AND NOTES