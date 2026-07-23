High Impact News Intelligence Indicator MT5

  • Индикаторы
  • Mohamed Samsudeen
    Mohamed Samsudeen

    Mohamed Samsudeen

    5 (1)
    С более чем 15-летним практическим опытом как в живой торговле, так и в разработке алгоритмических стратегий, мы посвящаем себя предоставлению самых передовых, стабильных и ориентированных на производительность экспертных советников (EAs) для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Наш путь начался с глубокой
    19 продуктов 1 тема 3 комментария
  • Версия: 4.0
  • Обновлено: 28 июля 2026
  • Активации: 10
HIGH IMPACT NEWS INTELLIGENCE

Is an information panel for MetaTrader 5. It reads the Economic built into your terminal, finds the High Impact events ahead, counts down to each release, shows which instruments that release drives, and - only after the news is out - measures the real direction of every affected
instrument from live price action.

Launching Price: $299 | Next Price: $399 | Final Price: $1,999


This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, modify or close positions, and it does not issue trading signals.

IMPORTANT - NOT SUPPORTED BACKTEST AND IT WILL WORKS ONLY ON LIVE CHARTS

This product cannot be backtested. It does not work in the Strategy Tester and it is not meant to.

It is a live information. A historical replay cannot reproduce a real-time economic announcement: there is no real-time countdown, no calendar on backtest. 

When running in the tester it says so on the panel and in the Experts log, rather than drawing numbers that would mean nothing. Please evaluate it on a running screen - a demo account is enough, since the Economic is provided by the terminal and does not depend on your account type.


WHAT IT DELIBERATELY DOES NOT DO
  • It does not predict direction before a release. Before the announcement you are given an expected volatility level only - never Buy or Sell.
  • It makes no profit claim and it is not a trading system. It is a decision-support tool that tells you what is coming and when.
  • It uses no DLL imports, no WebRequest, no external web sites and no third party APIs. Every figure comes from the MetaTrader 5.

WHAT THE DASHBOARD SHOWS
  • Server time and local computer time, side by side
  • Next High Impact report: name, currency, country, importance
  • Countdown in days, hours, minutes and seconds, updated every second
  • Expected market activity: a 0-100 volatility score shown as Moderate, High, Very High or Extreme, with a progress bar
  • Market status: Waiting for News, Imminent, Analyzing Market, Direction Confirmed
  • Result: Actual, Forecast and Previous exactly as published; Actual is coloured against Forecast
  • Affected symbols, one per line, each with its measured direction
  • Upcoming High Impact publications and recent publications with their figures
  • Footer showing health and the time of the last refresh
Colour rule: gray - nothing scheduled, blue - waiting, orange - less than one hour, red - less than 15 minutes, green - released.

HOW THE EXPECTED ACTIVITY SCORE IS BUILT

The score describes expected movement size, not movement direction. It combines the importance flag of the economic report, a weighting of the event type (rate decisions, Non-Farm Payrolls, CPI, GDP, PMI and others), the weight of the currency involved, the gap between forecast and previous value, and a measurement of what the same event actually did in the past: the range of the first 15 M1 bars after each earlier divided by the average M1 range of the quiet hour before it. When your broker does not hold M1 history that far back, the display says so and the historical term is replaced by a neutral allowance.

HOW THE POST-NEWS DIRECTION IS MEASURED

Nothing is measured before the event. Once the announcement time has passed, the reference price for each affected instrument is the close of the last M1 bar before the release. The displacement from that reference is divided by the average M1 bar range of the 30 minutes before the economic event, which normalises the result against the instrument's own volatility:
  • below 1.0 x   Neutral
  • 1.0 - 3.5 x   Bullish or Bearish
  • above 3.5 x   Strong Bullish or Strong Bearish

Each line also shows the move in pips and the multiple itself, so you can see how the verdict was reached.

AFFECTED SYMBOLS
The affected instrument list is built automatically from the currency of the report, ordered by relevance, with your window symbol always first. USD events include the metals. Broker prefixes and suffixes are detected from the window symbol, and alternative names such as GOLD or SILVER are recognised. Only
instruments your broker actually offers are listed.

ALERTS
Separate switches for 60, 30, 15, 5 and 1 minute before the release and at the release itself. Each alert fires once per report through the channels you enable: terminal popup, sound, push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app, and e-mail. 

DASHBOARD AND INPUTS
movable by its header, resizable by the corner grip and collapsible to a single title bar. Position, width and collapsed state are remembered. Inputs cover the window corner, offsets, width, font, background, text and accent colours, transparency, auto-hide, the refresh interval, the tracked currencies, the number of future and past events listed, the number of affected symbols and their column count, the alert channels and timings, and switches for the
countdown, the expected move analysis and the direction analysis.

An optional colour scheme is applied when attached: white background, dark text, light grid, green bullish and red bearish bars. All five
colours are inputs and the whole feature can be switched off. 

REQUIREMENTS AND NOTES
  • MetaTrader 5. Any symbol, any timeframe. One chart is enough - terminal wide, not chart specific.
  • Live chart only. The Tester is not supported and the product cannot be backtested, for the reasons given above.
  • All event times are shown in your trade server time zone, the same way the terminal calendar reports them.
  • Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID to be set in the terminal options, and e-mail alerts require the SMTP settings of the terminal.
  • Measurement needs M1 history for the affected instruments. Where it has not been downloaded yet, the line reads Collecting data and resolves itself within seconds.
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
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Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
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Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
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Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
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Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
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Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
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Jing Bo Wu
Индикаторы
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Индикаторы
BigPlayerRange — Лучший Индикатор для РТС и USD/RUB | MetaTrader 5 Откройте для себя BigPlayerRange — лучший индикатор для РТС, USD/RUB и других активов в терминале MetaTrader 5. Этот профессиональный инструмент выделяет ключевые зоны активности крупных игроков и предоставляет точный институциональный анализ движения цены. Как Работает Индикатор: BigPlayerRange отображает две горизонтальные области, построенные на основе анализа объема: Зелёная зона — область, где покупатели защищают цен
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Gold Xausd Hunter
Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Индикаторы
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
Herman Santoso
Индикаторы
Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
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