Rambo Bitcoin Bot

Rambo Bitcoin Bot – M15 Timeframe, optimized for Exness and compatible with other brokers that offer competitive spreads and stable trading conditions.


This algorithm operates on BTC/USD in the M15 timeframe, focusing on structured and selective entries rather than high-frequency or aggressive compounding. It maintains controlled exposure and aims for steady long-term growth. The equity curve shows a stable upward trajectory with an approximate slope between 28° and 35°, indicating progressive and consistent performance without abrupt spikes or heavy floating drawdowns.


Statistical summary from backtesting:


Initial deposit: 20 USD


Net profit: approximately 311 USD


Profit Factor: 3.16


Recovery Factor: 15.79


Average Win Rate: around 90%


Maximum Drawdown (depending on broker): 6% to 11%


Total trades: 163


Equity curve shows controlled fluctuation and sustained growth over time


Interpretation of curve slope:

A slope of approximately 30° reflects consistent and controlled capital appreciation. This approach prioritizes stability and repeatability instead of chasing fast, high-risk gains. The slope tends to remain steady under normal market conditions, making the system suitable for capital scaling while maintaining risk discipline.


Recommended capital and lot size structure:

The base configuration uses 0.01 lot for accounts between 20 and 50 USD.


General rule:

If capital increases, the lot size can scale proportionally.

If capital is lower, the lot size should be reduced proportionally.


Practical examples:


60 USD account: recommended lot size 0.02


150 USD account: recommended lot size 0.03 to 0.05


300 to 500 USD account: recommended lot size 0.05 to 0.10


1,000 USD or more: lot size 0.10 and above, adjusted according to personal risk tolerance


Broker compatibility:

The algorithm works best under:


Low spread BTCUSD accounts


ECN, Raw Spread or Pro account types


Reasonable commissions


Stable execution (preferably using VPS to avoid disconnections and latency)


Conclusion:

Rambo Bitcoin Bot is designed for traders seeking long-term growth with risk under control. The goal is consistent performance, not aggressive compounding or unrealistic gains. A disciplined approach with periodic withdrawal of profits is recommended. The strength of the system lies in its smooth equity curve, manageable drawdowns, and stable decision logic.

Danthe77
48
Danthe77 2025.05.31 11:00 
 

Great EA. Very profitable. I am amazed. :)

Wendi Zheng
2390
Wendi Zheng 2025.04.09 05:34 
 

EA's strategy is great and has already achieved profitability. Riaan is very patient, and we have been in constant communication.😁

