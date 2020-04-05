Enigma Liquidity Machine

ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE – Intelligent Internal Liquidity Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5

Trade with the Market's Hidden Liquidity

ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing internal market liquidity and structured price behavior.

Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely primarily on indicator crossovers or simple trend-following techniques, ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE focuses on liquidity dynamics, market structure, and intelligent trade qualification before executing a position.

The EA is designed for traders who value disciplined execution, capital preservation, and steady long-term performance through systematic trading.

Note : This EA is for consistent and slower growth of equity.

Key Features

·        Internal Liquidity Detection Engine

·        Intelligent Liquidity-Based Trade Qualification

·        Multi-Layer Entry Confirmation

·        Adaptive Market Structure Analysis

·        Automatic Trade Execution

·        Automatic Stop Loss

·        Automatic Take Profit

·        Professional Risk Management

·        Fully Automated Operation

Core Trading Architecture

Internal Liquidity Engine

Continuously evaluates internal liquidity zones and waits for liquidity-based confirmation before considering a trade.

Intelligent Decision Engine

Every trade passes through market structure, internal liquidity, price location and trade qualification rules before execution.

Adaptive Execution

Adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining disciplined rule-based execution.

Trade Management

·        Automatic Stop Loss

·        Automatic Take Profit

·        Intelligent Position Monitoring

·        Automated Trade Management

·        Professional Risk Control

Risk Management

·        User Adjustable Lot Size

·        Maximum Spread Protection

·        Slippage Control

·        Magic Number Support

·        Built-in Safety Controls

Recommended Trading Conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major Forex pairs.
Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30, H1
Trading Mode: Hedging
Account Types: Standard, ECN, RAW Spread

Recommended Settings

For the best experience, use the default input parameters.

Version

ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE v1.0

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the EA on a demo account before live trading and always apply appropriate risk management.


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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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