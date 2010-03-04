AuriGuard Ultra – Institutional-Grade SMC Sniper System for XAUUSD (Gold)

AuriGuard Ultra is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Built on the principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional market cycles, this EA is engineered to trade alongside major market participants while maintaining an ironclad, institutional-grade risk management framework.

Unlike retail grid or martingale bots that risk total account blow-ups, AuriGuard Ultra executes every trade with a strict, hard Stop Loss and Take Profit, making it 100% compliant with Prop Firm rules (such as FTMO, FundedNext, Maven, etc.).

🚀 Core Strategic Architecture (2-in-1 Sniper Engine)

AuriGuard Ultra focuses on high-probability institutional setups using two independent, concurrent trading modules to capture precise market turning points:

Daily Retest (Strategy A): Trades high-probability mean reversions at the Previous Day’s High (PDH) and Previous Day’s Low (PDL). It waits for price to sweep daily liquidity, validating the entry with a Market Structure Shift (MSS) and volume divergence on the lower timeframe (M5). London AMD - Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution (Strategy B): Captures the daily session highs and lows by trading the London session manipulation of the Asian session range. It sweeps Asian liquidity and triggers entries verified via M5 structural breaks.

🛡️ Proprietary Execution & Safety Features (Version 9.1)

Daily Drawdown Guard (Equity-Based): Monitored in real-time against the daily peak equity. If the established daily limit is reached, all trades are closed immediately, and trading activity is paused to protect prop accounts.

Monitored in real-time against the daily peak equity. If the established daily limit is reached, all trades are closed immediately, and trading activity is paused to protect prop accounts. Dynamic Risk Scale-Down: An essential shield for Prop Firm traders. If the daily drawdown increases, the EA automatically scales down the risk of subsequent trades (to 50% and then 25% of the base lot size) to prevent equity limit violations.

An essential shield for Prop Firm traders. If the daily drawdown increases, the EA automatically scales down the risk of subsequent trades (to 50% and then 25% of the base lot size) to prevent equity limit violations. DXY Intermarket Correlation Filter: Gold trades are filtered in real-time by analyzing the strength of the US Dollar Index (DXY), blocking low-probability setups that run against dominant macro trends.

Gold trades are filtered in real-time by analyzing the strength of the US Dollar Index (DXY), blocking low-probability setups that run against dominant macro trends. Spread Velocity Guard: Evaluates tick-by-tick spread movement to prevent entering positions during rollover periods or high-impact news spikes where spreads widen excessively.

Evaluates tick-by-tick spread movement to prevent entering positions during rollover periods or high-impact news spikes where spreads widen excessively. Market-Closed Protection: Dynamically checks the broker's asset session hours. It completely halts order placement and trade modifications during the daily rollover/maintenance closed hours (e.g., 23:00 - 00:00), ensuring silent compliance and 0 strategy tester errors.

Dynamically checks the broker's asset session hours. It completely halts order placement and trade modifications during the daily rollover/maintenance closed hours (e.g., 23:00 - 00:00), ensuring silent compliance and 0 strategy tester errors. Bar-Lock Protection: Eliminates the risk of duplicate or asynchronous order executions during fast-market conditions.

📊 Recommended Settings

Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 (loaded on the M5 chart; calculations are done internally across multi-timeframes)

M5 (loaded on the M5 chart; calculations are done internally across multi-timeframes) Account Type: Hedging or Netting (ECN / Raw Spread accounts with low spreads are highly recommended)

Hedging or Netting (ECN / Raw Spread accounts with low spreads are highly recommended) Minimum Capital: 1 , 000 ( s t a n d a r d a c c o u n t s ) o r a n y P r o p F i r m a c c o u n t s i z e ( 1 , 000 ( s t an d a r d a cco u n t s ) or an y P ro pF i r ma cco u n t s i ze ( 5k - $200k+).

💎 Why Choose AuriGuard Ultra?