Multi Strategy Scanner
- Индикаторы
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Mohamed SamsudeenС более чем 15-летним практическим опытом как в живой торговле, так и в разработке алгоритмических стратегий, мы посвящаем себя предоставлению самых передовых, стабильных и ориентированных на производительность экспертных советников (EAs) для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Наш путь начался с глубокой
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 1 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Multi-Strategy Scanner is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors multiple technical analysis methods and displays signal indications based on user-defined configurations. This product does not execute trades or manage positions.
- Trend Pullback
- Liquidity Sweep
- Breakout and Retest
- Asian Range Breakout
- VWAP Reversal
- Opening Range Breakout (ORB)
- Bollinger Band Squeeze
- Fibonacci Pullback
- Supply and Demand
- Volatility Spike
COMBINE Mode
The COMBINE mode enables the evaluation of multiple analysis methods simultaneously. Users define the minimum number of methods required to agree on a direction (Buy or Sell) before a signal indication is displayed. Signal calculations are performed on the closed candle.
The indicator supports the following chart objects:
Visual Overlays
- Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
- Bollinger Bands
- Daily VWAP
- Liquidity Levels
- Asian Session Range
- Opening Range
- Fibonacci Levels
- Supply and Demand Zones
ConfigurationInput parameters allow for the management of:
- Analysis method activation
- COMBINE mode logic
- Technical indicator settings (periods, deviations, thresholds)
- Visual preferences (overlays, signal history, panel visibility)
- Session time frames (Asian, London, New York)