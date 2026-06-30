Multi Strategy Scanner

  • Индикаторы
  • Mohamed Samsudeen
    Mohamed Samsudeen

    Mohamed Samsudeen

    5 (1)
    С более чем 15-летним практическим опытом как в живой торговле, так и в разработке алгоритмических стратегий, мы посвящаем себя предоставлению самых передовых, стабильных и ориентированных на производительность экспертных советников (EAs) для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Наш путь начался с глубокой
    19 продуктов 1 тема 3 комментария
  • Версия: 2.0
  • Обновлено: 1 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

Multi-Strategy Scanner is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors multiple technical analysis methods and displays signal indications based on user-defined configurations. This product does not execute trades or manage positions.

Included Analysis MethodsThe indicator evaluates the following methods:
  • Trend Pullback
  • Liquidity Sweep
  • Breakout and Retest
  • Asian Range Breakout
  • VWAP Reversal
  • Opening Range Breakout (ORB)
  • Bollinger Band Squeeze
  • Fibonacci Pullback
  • Supply and Demand
  • Volatility Spike


COMBINE Mode

The COMBINE mode enables the evaluation of multiple analysis methods simultaneously. Users define the minimum number of methods required to agree on a direction (Buy or Sell) before a signal indication is displayed. Signal calculations are performed on the closed candle.


Visual Overlays

The indicator supports the following chart objects:
  • Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Daily VWAP
  • Liquidity Levels
  • Asian Session Range
  • Opening Range
  • Fibonacci Levels
  • Supply and Demand Zones


Configuration

Input parameters allow for the management of:
  • Analysis method activation
  • COMBINE mode logic
  • Technical indicator settings (periods, deviations, thresholds)
  • Visual preferences (overlays, signal history, panel visibility)
  • Session time frames (Asian, London, New York)


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      Mohamed Samsudeen
      Эксперты
      XAU Trade Matrix EA MT5 XAU Trade Matrix EA MT5 is an automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on XAUUSD (Gold). It executes trades based on predefined rules, aiming to maintain and remove emotional decision-making from manual trading. This EA is built around a structured and controlled trading approach: Fully automated trade execution Rule-based entry and exit logic Risk Approach Unlike many aggressive systems in the market, this EA follows a structured risk management appr
      Market Footprint Indicator MT5
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      Индикаторы
      Market Footprint Indicator Market Footprint turns plain candles into a clear picture of where volume is happening and who is pushing price. It plots colored volume "bubbles" on every bar and a volume-by-price histogram on the right edge of the chart, so you can see at a glance where activity is concentrated and which side is in control. A small draggable panel with a built-in User Guide is included on the chart. This is an indicator for MetaTrader 5. It works on any symbol and any timeframe. P
      Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT5
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      Утилиты
      Copy trades between MT5 multi accounts and MT4  multi accounts  on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline. Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup. One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done. USER GUIDE How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC? To copy trades between MT5
      High Impact News Intelligence Indicator MT5
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      Индикаторы
      HIGH IMPACT NEWS INTELLIGENCE Is an information panel for MetaTrader 5. It reads the Economic built into your terminal, finds the High Impact events ahead, counts down to each release, shows which instruments that release drives, and - only after the news is out - measures the real direction of every affected instrument from live price action. Launching Price: $299 | Next Price: $399 | Final Price: $1,999 This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, modify or close positions
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