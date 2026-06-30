Multi-Strategy Scanner is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors multiple technical analysis methods and displays signal indications based on user-defined configurations. This product does not execute trades or manage positions.



Trend Pullback

Liquidity Sweep

Breakout and Retest

Asian Range Breakout

VWAP Reversal

Opening Range Breakout (ORB)

Bollinger Band Squeeze

Fibonacci Pullback

Supply and Demand

Volatility Spike

Included Analysis MethodsThe indicator evaluates the following methods:





COMBINE Mode

The COMBINE mode enables the evaluation of multiple analysis methods simultaneously. Users define the minimum number of methods required to agree on a direction (Buy or Sell) before a signal indication is displayed. Signal calculations are performed on the closed candle.



Visual Overlays

Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)

Bollinger Bands

Daily VWAP

Liquidity Levels

Asian Session Range

Opening Range

Fibonacci Levels

Supply and Demand Zones

The indicator supports the following chart objects:





Configuration

Analysis method activation

COMBINE mode logic

Technical indicator settings (periods, deviations, thresholds)

Visual preferences (overlays, signal history, panel visibility)

Session time frames (Asian, London, New York)

Input parameters allow for the management of:



