Tpx Dash Supply Demand Risk Return

With Dash TPX Supply Demand, you'll have a 360-degree view of the entire market to identify relevant supply and demand areas. Filters will make alerts even more accurate.

You can set alerts for your chosen risk/reward ratio (2:1, 3:1, 4:1, and even 5:1).

You can also filter alerts only in the direction of the macro trend using the Heiken Aish filter, avoiding false or countertrend signals.

Regardless of your trading style, Dash TPX Supply Demand is a fundamental tool for understanding your position in the market and avoiding trades that are about to reverse!

Complete alerts include entry price, stop loss, take profit, and risk/reward. You can also receive them directly to your phone!

After purchasing, download "TPX Connect Supply Demand" for free, which will connect the information to your Dash!

More than just Dash, it's pure Supply Demand on your screen, across multiple pairs and multiple time frames!


Рекомендуем также
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
The Sextet Scalper Pro
Naim El Hajj
Индикаторы
The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Индикаторы
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Индикаторы
Представляем вашему вниманию индикатор "Счётчик закрытия свечи", который станет вашим незаменимым помощником в мире трейдинга. Вот почему знание того, когда свеча закроется, может помочь: Если вы любите торговать, используя свечные паттерны, то вы будете знать, когда свеча будет закрыта. Этот индикатор позволит вам проверить, сформировался ли известный шаблон и есть ли возможность торговли. Индикатор поможет вам подготовиться к открытию рынка и закрытию рынка. Вы можете установить таймер, чтобы
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Индикаторы
Индикатор управления рисками и мониторинга лимитов для профессиональных трейдеров и счетов оценивания (Prop) Этот инструмент лишь отображает на графике точную информацию по управлению рисками и лимитам, помогая принимать решения более сосредоточенно. Индикатор не открывает/не закрывает/не изменяет сделки и не конфликтует с советниками (EA). Возможности Мониторинг дневной и общей просадки Рассчитывает и показывает дневную и суммарную просадку на базе баланса (Balance) или средств (Equity) (настр
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
Ключевые Особенности: Гистограмма Кумулятивной Дельты – Визуализирует чистый объем покупок против объема продаж в реальном времени. Медианы Объема Покупок/Продаж – Горизонтальные линии, показывающие средние уровни объема покупок и продаж. Умная Классификация Объема – Разделяет: Сильные Покупки (Зеленый) – Бычье давление. Сильные Продажи (Красный) – Медвежье давление. Медиана Объема Покупок (Синяя Линия) – Ориентир для типичного объема покупок. Медиана Объема Продаж (Оранжевая Линия) – Орие
Donchian Time Sync Analyzer
Thushara Dissanayake
Индикаторы
Анализатор синхронизации времени Дончиана   добавляет мощное   многотаймфреймовое   измерение к классическому анализу каналов Дончиана, позволяя трейдерам одновременно отслеживать   силу тренда   и потенциальные   сигналы разворота   на пяти различных временных периодах. Этот продвинутый индикатор рассчитывает максимальные и минимальные значения на выбранных вами таймфреймах, генерируя   чёткие визуальные сигналы   , помогающие определить схождение направления тренда на нескольких временных гори
Market Shaver
Remi Passanello
Индикаторы
Рыночная бритва   Скальпер рынка Этот индикатор является частью систем RPTrade Pro Solutions. Market Scalper — это индикатор дневного тренда, использующий Price Action, динамическую поддержку и сопротивление. Он предназначен для использования любым, даже абсолютный новичок в торговле может использовать его. НИКОГДА не перекрашивает. Показания даны от близкого к близкому. Предназначен для использования в одиночку, никаких других индикаторов не требуется. Дает вам четкие и простые указания Как
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Индикаторы
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
MT4 high accuracy indicators5
Xue Hang Pan
Индикаторы
It will be the best tool for you to make a profit! Through unique algorithms You're going to see an amazing amount of right trading signals Make huge profits every day and realize more possibilities!   Like the car no money to buy it, the love of the girls dare not to pursue?Or the credit card bill is not paid, the rent does not have the extra money to settle?Or are you fed up with being bossed around by your boss and Hope to get more people's respect?Can't afford to buy the things you want ？ wa
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Индикаторы
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Устали от построения линий поддержки и сопротивления? Сопротивление поддержки - это мульти-таймфреймовый индикатор, который автоматически обнаруживает и отображает линии поддержки и сопротивления на графике с очень интересным поворотом: поскольку ценовые уровни тестируются с течением времени и его важность возрастает, линии становятся более толстыми и темными. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Повысьте технический анализ в одноч
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Уникальная мультивалютная авторская стратегия, одновременно определяющая силу трендов и точки входа в рынок, визуализируя это с помощью гистограмм на графике. Индикатор оптимально адаптирован для торговли на временных периодах М5, М15, М30, Н1. При этом для удобства пользователя по определенной точке всегда появляется точка входа (в виде стрелки), рекомендуемые уровни получения прибыли (TP1, TP2 с текстовыми метками) и рекомендация по установке Стоп Лосс. Уровни получения прибыли (TP1, TP2) авто
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
«Dynamic Scalping Oscillator» — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Scalping Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в динамических зонах перепроданности/перекупленности. — Значения перепроданности: ниже зелёной линии, значения перекуп
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator
Ariel Capja
Индикаторы
This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator . It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods . The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the m
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Индикаторы
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Индикаторы
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Индикаторы
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Это трендовый индикатор без перерисовки Разработан вместо стратегии бля бинарках опционов (по цвету свечи мартингейл) Так же хорошо работает в торговле на рынке форекс Когда открывать сделки ( бинарные опционы ) Сигнал появится в месте с свечой сигналит на текущую свечу  Открывать сделку стоит на одну свечу текущего таймфрейма рекомендуется м1 и М5 При появлении синей точки открываем сделку вверх При появлении красной точки открываем сделку в низ. Как открывать сделки на Форекс. При получени
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Индикаторы
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Индикаторы
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Индикаторы
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
С этим продуктом покупают
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
Индикатор заранее определяет уровни и зоны разворота рынка , позволяет дождаться возврата цены к уровню и войти в начале нового тренда, а не в его конце. Он показывает разворотные уровни , где рынок подтверждает смену направления и формирует дальнейшее движение. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Сканер разворотных конструкций для всех инструментов Автоматическое отслеживание всех
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Индикаторы
СЕЙЧАС СКИДКА 26% !!! Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией обоих наших основных индикаторов ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ) . Он показывает значения силы валюты для TICK-единиц и предупреждающие сигналы для 28 пар Форекс. Можно использовать 11 различных тик-единиц. Это 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 и 30 секунд. Полоса Tick-Unit во вложенном окне будет показана и сдвинута влево, когда в таймере секунды будет хотя бы 1 тик.  С помощью всего ли
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryIndicator - высокоточный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами. Отличные результаты показывает при скальпинге. Основу данного индикатора составляет многофакторный анализ трендовых индикаторов, а также подтверждающих осцилляторов, что в итоге дает повышенную точность сигналов. Преимущества индикатора Повышенная точность сигналов; Показывает отличные результаты при торговле бинарными опционами с временем экспирации от M30 до M1 ; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любым
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
Индикаторы
Заголовок: Руководство по структуре BBMA - Руководство по структуре BBMA Описание: BBMA Structure Guide - это специализированный индикатор MQL4, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в понимании структуры BBMA более легко и эффективно. BBMA, или "Bollinger Bands Moving Average", известен своим лозунгом "One Step Ahead", подчеркивающим важность глубокого понимания структуры рынка. С BBMA Structure Guide вы можете быстро идентифицировать базовые паттерны структуры рынка, определяющие движение цен.
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Golden Gendut
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gendel Gendut is Binary Option Indicator From @realTatino Trade with expaired time Pairs : All Forex Pair Time Frame : M5 only Trade Time All Time Alert : Alert Message, Alert Email, Alerts Push Buffer : 4 Buffer (0,2 (Buy) || 1,3 (Sell) Broker Suitable : All Broker Binary With Forex Pair Auto Trade : Yes Repaint : NO Delay : NO Other Binary Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70915 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71054 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57755 etc IND
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет ключевой сигнал на вход в рынок, обнаруживая особую модель пробоя. Индикатор непрерывно сканирует график на наличие стабилизирующегося импульса в одном направлении и выдает точный сигнал перед значительным рыночным движением.  Получите сканер с поддержкой мульти-символов и мульти-таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-лосса и Тейк-профита задаются индикатором. Поставляется с панелью сканера MTF, которая
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - это мощнейший инструмент для определения ключевых  разворотов тренда. AVR  - с точностью отображает Средний Истинный Диапазон  волатильности с учетом Средневзвешенной по объему цены .Индикатор позволяет адаптироваться абсолютно под  любую волатильность рынка,путем расчета средней волатильности за определенный период времени -это обеспечивает устойчивый показатель положительных сделок. Вы получаете не просто индикатор,а  профессиональную автоматизированную торго
Price Action Entry Alerts
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор проверяет каждый бар на наличие давления покупателей или продавцов и определяет 4 типа свечных паттернов с наибольшим объемом. Затем эти свечи фильтруются с помощью нескольких линейных фильтров, чтобы показать сигналы покупки или продажи. Сигналы работают лучше всего в сочетании с более высоким направлением таймфрейма и при торговле в часы больших объемов. Все фильтры настраиваются и работают независимо. Может просматривать сигналы одного направления одним нажатием кнопки. Этот и
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Другие продукты этого автора
TPX Supply Demand MTF
TPX
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The TPX Supply Demand indicator will alert you to detect supply and demand areas. With the risk/reward filter, you'll only receive alerts if they match your chosen configuration. With the first-touch filter, alerts will only be issued in colored areas that haven't been touched yet, meaning they haven't yet been settled and have the greatest potential for reaction. Once the area is touched, only the border remains. Entry and stop-loss values ​​ are available both in the alerts and on the screen.
FREE
TPX Dash Agulhada MT5
TPX
Индикаторы
Taking orders, now on MT5 the TPX Dash Needle is everything you need to find the famous Didi Needles on several timeframes and in several pairs at the same time. These are the simultaneous meeting of the 3, 8 and 20 averages that, aligned with the ADX indicator, are synonymous with large and strong movements in the market. Now with the new Heiken Aish filter, the name of the pair shows the direction of the Heiken Aish you choose, it can be weekly or daily, all signals will appear on the screen,
TPX Connect All
TPX
Индикаторы
После приобретения индикатора Tpx Dash Supply Demand вам необходимо загрузить этот индикатор, который будет связываться с индикатором Tpx Dash Supply Demand и передавать рыночные данные, предоставляя все ценовые сигналы спроса и предложения, ATR Stop, VAH и VAL, значения тренда с ADX, а также цены и местоположения точек подтверждения (POC) на рынке. Просто загрузите его, и Dash найдет индикатор для получения информации!
FREE
Tpx Adx Color
TPX
Индикаторы
Indicador ADX usado no método das Agulhadas do Didi que irá te facilitar a se manter no trade, enquanto estiver na cor azul você não irá precisar olhar outros sinais para sair do trade e inversamente enquanto estiver amarelo você irá segurar a venda. Tudo de forma rápida e visual.  O indicador ADX mostra se existe tendência no mercado, esse indicador usado junto com as agulhadas é a combinação perfeita para você surfar os movimentos fortes do mercado!!!!
FREE
TPX Heikin Ashi Alerta
TPX
Индикаторы
Heiken Aish indicator that generates alerts when the market changes direction. It eases the visualization of market volatility, providing greater calm when making decisions. Blue means buying and yellow means selling. A candle without a wick indicates a strong trend, i.e., blue candles without wicks at the bottom indicate a strong buying trend and vice versa, yellow candles without a wick at the top indicate a strong downtrend.
FREE
Connect Supply Demand
TPX
Утилиты
After purchasing Dash Supply Demand, download "Connect Supply Demand" for free, which will be the information link that will fuel your Dash.   "Connect Supply Demand" will be the information fuel that will carry data to your Dash. Don't forget that it must be in the same folder as your Dash!   You can confirm the path to it through the indicator window!   If you have any questions, we'll be happy to assist you!
FREE
Didi Alerta
TPX
Индикаторы
Didi Index indicator with visual buy and sell alert, with confirmation alert. Buy or sell alerts, on screen and for mobile phones, with a visual description in colors of the direction on the screen! A warning in the color of the current direction of the graph on the screen quickly informs you if the pair is bought or sold by Didi Index. With configurable text position and size, making it easier to follow the trend of the pair.
FREE
TPX Alerta Media 9
TPX
5 (1)
Индикаторы
O indicador com alertas do Setup de Larry Williams que conseguiu fazer U$ 10.000 virar U$ 1.100,00 em um campeonato de Trade em 1987 e comprovou fazendo a filha, que é atriz, fazer o mesmo estrago no mercado! A média de 9 para cima é compra, para baixo é venda, simples assim! Com alertas de sons e visual de compra, venda e flat, você se mantendo posicionado até a o alerta inverso a sua posição. Aconselhável usar de H1 para cima.
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Индикаторы
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Индикаторы
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Tpx symbol charger
TPX
Утилиты
Forget about searching for the pair you want to open on the Market Watch screen. With TPX Symbol Charger, you'll make your life easier by adding multiple pairs with just one click. You can edit the list of pairs you trade, and with one click, you'll go to the pair you want quickly and accurately! Just fill in the list of pairs, separating them with a semicolon (;). To create a second line of pairs, simply include an asterisk between the semicolons (;*;). Another useful TPX tool for you!
FREE
TPX Dash Agulhada
TPX
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The TPX Dash Needle is everything you need to find the famous Didi Needles on several timeframes and in several pairs at the same time. These are the simultaneous meeting of the 3, 8 and 20 averages that, aligned with the ADX indicator, are synonymous with large and strong movements in the market. Now with the new Heiken Aish filter, the name of the pair shows the direction of the Heiken Aish you choose, it can be weekly or daily, all signals will appear on the screen, but now you can configure
TPX Dash Needled HA
TPX
Индикаторы
The TPX Dash Needle is everything you need to find the famous Didi Needles on several timeframes and in several pairs at the same time. These are the simultaneous meeting of the 3, 8 and 20 averages that, aligned with the ADX indicator, are synonymous with large and strong movements in the market. Now with the new Heiken Aish filter, the name of the pair shows the direction of the Heiken Aish you choose, it can be weekly or daily, all signals will appear on the screen, but now you can configure
Tpx Dash Supply Demand
TPX
Индикаторы
С помощью TPX Dash Supply Demand A вы получите 360-градусный обзор всего рынка для выявления актуальных зон спроса и предложения. Вы сможете отслеживать различные валютные пары в режиме реального времени на одном экране с помощью фильтров, которые сделают оповещения еще более точными: Оповещения только о первом касании в зоне Позиционирование цены относительно дневного рыночного профиля (VAH и VAL) Направление скользящей средней (система Ларри Уильямса - Average9) Значения и направление стоп-
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв