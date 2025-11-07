PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow

PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator for MT4

Trade Reversals Like a Pro — Catch Every Swing Point with Precision

The PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool built to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities. Designed for traders who value accuracy, clarity, and simplicity, PairMaster detects key market turning points and plots intuitive buy and sell arrows directly on your chart.

🎯 Key Features

  • Accurate Swing Point Detection – Automatically identifies market highs and lows where reversals are most likely to occur.

  • Clear Buy & Sell Arrows – Instant on-chart signals showing where to enter trades with confidence.

  • No Repaint Technology – Signals stay fixed after the candle closes, ensuring reliability and trust.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support – Works seamlessly on M1 to D1 charts for both scalpers and swing traders.

  • Alerts System – Get notified via pop-up, email, or push alerts so you never miss a setup.

  • User-Friendly Interface – Clean and simple design suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

💡 How It Works

PairMaster uses a smart algorithm that combines price action, market momentum, and volatility filters to detect when price exhaustion occurs. These areas often precede trend reversals or corrective pullbacks, giving traders a clear visual cue to enter early in the new swing direction.

When a Buy Arrow appears, it signals a potential upswing from a local bottom.
When a Sell Arrow appears, it marks a possible downswing from a recent top.

You can trade the signals standalone or integrate them into your existing strategy for confirmation.

⚙️ Recommended Use

  • Best used on major currency pairs and highly liquid instruments.

  • Ideal for swing trading, trend reversals, or scalp entries.

  • Combine with a simple trend filter (like Moving Average) for even stronger confirmation.


Рекомендуем также
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryScalping - профессиональный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами и скальпинга. Алгоритм работы индикатора основан на расчете опорных точек ( Pivot) для каждого временного периода отдельно, анализируется расположение цены торгового инструмента относительно опорных точек и вычисляется вероятность совершения торговой операции. В индикатор встроен фильтр торговых сигналов по глобальному тренду. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом и работает с любым торговым инструментом. На графике
ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Индикаторы
This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT4    - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT4 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему    Limitless MT4 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигн
Connect Indicator
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Индикаторы
Connect Indicator is a tool used for connecting indicators between the MQL market and MT4. The connected indicators are made by our group and can be used for other applications, such as sending messages to the Line application or Telegram application. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask us to receive support. Function and indicator buffer Buffer one is the high price of the previous candle. Buffer two is the high price of the previous candle. Usage To connect indicators to fu
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
The Serpent Rider Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Индикаторы
Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
Market Swing Index MSI
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Septermber OFFER 85% OFF next price for unlimited version will be 2500$. This is the only time you can get this institutional and professional indicator at this price for unlimited version. Don't dare to miss this. The tool I am about to introduce to you you can't compare it with other tools due to its strategy and accuracy level in predicting the next price directional movement. This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person t
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор представляет собой многофункциональный инструмент технического анализа, основанный на сочетании адаптивной экспоненциальной скользящей средней и волатильностных фильтров, рассчитанных по среднему истинному диапазону (ATR). Он построен таким образом, чтобы максимально точно идентифицировать текущее направление движения цены, выделять ключевые участки перелома тенденции и визуализировать потенциальные разворотные зоны. В основе алгоритма лежит динамическое построение трендовой лен
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор предназначен для скальпинга на низких таймфреймах (M1–M15) на волатильных рынках, таких как основные валютные пары (например, EURUSD, GBPUSD). Он генерирует неперерисовывающиеся сигналы на покупку (зеленая стрелка вверх) и продажу (красная стрелка вниз) на основе пересечения экспоненциальных скользящих средних (EMA), подтвержденного импульсом RSI и пересечением MACD, минимизируя ложные сигналы на флетовом рынке. Как использовать: Прикрепите индикатор к графику MT4. Ищите стрелки
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryUniversal - сигнальный индикатор для бинарных опционов и форекс. В своей работе индикатор использует сложный алгоритм генерации сигналов. Прежде чем сформировать сигнал, индикатор анализирует волатильность, свечные модели, важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. В индикаторе есть возможность настроить точность сигналов, что дает возможность применить данный индикатор как для агрессивной, так и для консервативной торговли. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом, работает на любом времен
Non Repainting XY Trend
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Раскрытие индикатора тренда XY без перерисовки: ваше полное руководство к успеху в торговле на Форекс и бинарными опционами Введение: В динамичном мире торговли на Форекс и бинарными опционами важно опережать время. Трейдеры постоянно находятся в поисках инструментов, которые могут дать им конкурентное преимущество, и одним из таких мощных инструментов, который вызвал большой интерес в торговом сообществе, является индикатор "Неперерисовывающий XY тренд". Индикатор: Индикатор тренда XY без перер
Target Striking
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Target Striking - Один из лучших инструментов для торговли на Бинарных Опционах! Настроен настолько мощно что можно не только на валютных парах торговать но и на сырье золоте нефти! Так же можете попробовать на криптовалюте! Идеально подходит для торговли на валютных парах, процент надежных сделок больше +75% Инструмент для торговли уже настроен на лучшую прибыль! Только  Target Striking способен открыть вам потенциал торгового рынка! С ним сигналы ровные и точные без перерисовки, открывается си
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Индикаторы
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Индикаторы
Манускрипт это  индикатор проверенный временем, было проведено много тестов в его использовании, всем покупателям я скажу свои рекомендации по использованию на форексе , криптовалюте или бинарных опционов Данный индикатор дает сигнал ровно на закрытии свечи выбранного периода Стрелка после сигнала не исчезает, можно настроить уведомления на почту Рекомендую использовать  на периоде H1,H4,daily В дальнейшем я дам вам свои рекомендации по использованию покупателя и также для удобства могу пр
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для бинарных опционов Этот индикатор разработан специально для торговли бинарными опционами и отлично показывает откаты от уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Сигналы появляются на текущей свече. Красная стрелка, направленная вниз, указывает на потенциальную возможность продажи, а синяя стрелка, направленная вверх, предлагает возможности для покупки. Все, что вам нужно настроить, это цвет сигнальных стрелок. Рекомендуется использовать его на таймфреймах M1-M5,
Forex Uturn Detector Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Индикаторы
Turn Every Market Reversal Into a Money-Making Opportunity With the U-turn Detector Indicator! Imagine having a tool that visually reveals the exact moment price is about to flip — before the crowd catches on. The U-turn Detector isn’t just another indicator... it's your edge in spotting clean, confident entries and exits in forex. If you've ever been frustrated by fake breakouts, late signals, or messy charts — you're about to fall in love with this tool. URGENT REMINDER: PRICE MAY DOUBLE
ON Trade Numerology Station
Abdullah Alrai
Индикаторы
User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
Eagle Eye Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Раскройте всю мощь прибыльной торговли бинарными опционами с индикатором "Eagle Eye" для MT4 Готовьтесь отправиться в уникальное путешествие в мире торговли бинарными опционами с впечатляющим индикатором "Eagle Eye" для MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Этот революционный инструмент готов изменить ваш опыт торговли, наполнив его максимальной точностью и непревзойденной прибыльностью. Войдите в мир, где границы потенциала рушатся, а прибыль максимизируется благодаря непревзойденной точности и надежности индика
Pro Trend Lucem
Lucas Kamau
Индикаторы
Trend Indicator This Indicator detects the essential momentum in the market and lets you know when the market has a potential trend Green means we are going higher and Red Means we are going Lower,  You can customise the Line to Any Color.  The alerts come in immediately there is a potential signal Defaults Length : 55 This is the Depth of your averaging calculation. The bigger it is the more noise is filtered.  55 Is the Best Optimum Setting For This Indicator
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Индикаторы
NostradamusMT4 - мощный индикатор из набора профессионального трейдера. В основе индикатора лежит авторский метод Андрея Спиридонова расчета цены (ESTIMATED PRICE) для текущей цены свечи. Преимущества Индикатор не перерисовывается; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любыми торговыми инструментами; Отлично подходит для скальпинга и торговли бинарными опционами. Параметры Color - цвет линии ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE . Порядок работы с индикатором Индикатор формирует расчетную цену
Belladonna
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Belladonna — это усовершенствованный пользовательский технический индикатор для MetaTrader 4, основанный на Hull Moving Average (HMA) . Он визуализирует направление тренда при помощи цветных линий и стрелок на графике. Индикатор оптимизирован для минимизации запаздывания и устранения рыночного шума, что делает его особенно полезным для краткосрочной и среднесрочной торговли. Функции и особенности: Тип скользящей средней: Hull Moving Average (на базе двух EMA/SMA линий). Методы расчета: Поддержк
PipStartex
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
PipStartex - индикатор для скальпинга. Он рисует на графике в виде канала зоны перекупленности/перепроданности цены. А так же рисует желтыми точками на графике моменты выхода цены за пределы канала. Когда цена выходит за пределы этого канала - она всегда стремится вернуться обратно. Зная эту закономерность, каждый трейдер может использовать ее для торговли. Когда цена в зоне перепроданности выходит за пределы канала ниже красной зоны - открываем сделку на покупку. Когда цена в зоне перекупленнос
ReboltP
David Theodore Caro-greene
Индикаторы
Rebalance Overlay Technology (Rebolt) enables the trader to visualize the flow of money from one chart to another chart. Rebolt Probability indicates the probability that money has flowed from one chart to another chart for a specified length of time over a number of intervals specified by the user. When Rebolt reads Cyan or Blue these are buying signs good for the length of time specified by the user or until a conflicting signal arises. When Rebolt reads Violet or Red there are selling signs g
Ideal Pips
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Надежный Инструмент для Финансового Рынка Этот инструмент предоставляет высокие результаты в торговле на финансовых рынках. Преимущества: Быстрые и Точные Сигналы: Стрелочные сигналы этого инструмента легко и точно анализируются, обеспечивая качественные сигналы, на которые можно положиться. Отсутствие Перерисовки: Этот инструмент не имеет никакой перерисовки, обеспечивая надежные торговые сигналы. Гарантия Качества: Если вдруг будет замечена перерисовка сигналов, которую мы не сможем исправить
BSA Indicator
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Индикаторы
BSA indicator is a ZigZag based indicator. This indicator is used to find the reversal level of the price. You can use the existing risk ratio and calculation timeframe in the entries by optimizing them according to your usage preference.  In lower time frames, the indicator can repaint. For healthier results, you can detect the least repainting by observing for a while according to the graphic you will apply.
Bomb Bank Signal
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Сигнал банка-бомбы: индикатор вашей уверенности в MetaTrader 4 Bomb Bank Signal — мощный индикатор для MetaTrader 4, предназначенный для выявления наиболее актуальных тенденций финансового рынка. Если вы ищете инструмент, который точно предугадывает движения, Bomb Bank — ваш союзник. Как это работает: Этот индикатор сочетает в себе три различных метода — анализ объема, закрытие свечей и симметричный тренд — для обнаружения и сигнализации о возможностях покупки и продажи. Банк-бомба похож на
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Индикаторы
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Индикаторы
инструмент для работы бинарными опционами хорошо определяет тренд и возможные развороты рынка  может использоваться и для форекс скальпинга на бинарных опционах работает очень не плохо если использовать с косыми уровнями или волновым анализом он будет хорошим помошником определения точки входа  рекомендуемое время экспирации от 1-15 в зависимости от выбраного таймфрейма в следующем обновлении будет добавлена возможность настройки инструмента.
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Trend Arrow Super Индикатор не перерисовывается и не изменяет свои данные. Профессиональная,но при этом очень простая в применение Форекс система.Индикатор даёт точные BUY\SELL сигналы. Trend Arrow Super очень прост в применение,вам нужно просто прикрепить его на график и следовать простым рекомендация по торговле. Сигнал на покупку: Стрелка + гистограмма зеленого цвета, входим сразу по рынку на покупку. Сигнал на продажу: Стрелка + Гистограмма красного цвета,входим сразу по рынку на продажу.
С этим продуктом покупают
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Индикаторы
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Индикаторы
Индикатор EasyWay TradePanel для МТ4 - это торговые помощники для ручной торговли любой валютой на Форекс и Криптовалутой как Биткойн, Етериум, Лайткойн и другими. Также EasyWay можно использовать для Золата,Сребра и Акции,Петрол . При установке на график в выбранном вами таймфрейме и торговом инструменте индикатор автоматически рисует следующие пользовательские индикаторы, используемые в торговой стратегии EasyWayTradePanel. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_Channel_Indicator, 3) Buy
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль Смещение панели - любое положение на графике Рекомендации
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок. 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль. Смещение панели - любое положение на графике. Рекоменд
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx PinBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - во избежание слишком маленьких свечей 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Приб
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Индикаторы
Торговая система для ручной торговли The [GRAFF] III основана на многочисленных индикаторах MetaTrader (MT4). Собранные вместе, эти индикаторы представляют собой эффективный торговый инструмент. Система включает в себя более 20 различных пользовательских индикаторов, которые были тщательно отобраны и протестированы на длительном историческом периоде. Каждый конкретный индикатор основан на той или иной формуле расчета. Таким образом вся система настроена таким образом, чтобы отсеивать ложные сигн
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO не просто измеряет силу. Помимо расчета цены, он располагает 19 встроенными режимами + 9 таймфреймов. С индикатором FFx USM вы сможете определить любой период для любого сочетания таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель для последних 10 свечей для M15-H1-H4… Настройки очень гибкие! Индикатор прост в работе... Он выдает информацию по силе и слабости валют, позволяя вам находить наиболее подходящие пары для торговли. Пример: Если EUR сильна, а USD слаба,
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Индикаторы
Pan PrizMA CD Phase аналог индикатора из МetaТrader 5 , является опцией построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по смыслу тригонометрической фазе или углу поворота радиус-вектора в тригонометрической плоскости) по
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Green Wall Arrows достигает большого количества TP, изменяя идею о неиспользовании SL как чего-то плохого. Вместо этого применяется небольшой TP, большой размер свободных средств и терпение. Для торговли при помощи этого индикатора на Форекс используйте микор-TP и большой размер свободных средств. Возможно его применение и на бинарных опционах. Эта стратегия предназначена для торговли в ручном режиме. Этот индикатор работает на открытии бара, стрелки будут удаляться, если цена пойдет против них.
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Индикаторы
Golden Monowave - индикатор моноволн. Теория моноволн - это один из подходов волновой теории Эллиотта, и один из наиболее сложных и точных методов. Golden Monowave может сократить много крупных шагов для определения и описания моноволны. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и с любым торговым инструментом, включая валюты, индексы, фьючерсы и так далее. Входные параметры initial_Bars - начальное количество баров для вычисления. wave_color - цвет волны. label_color - цвет меток. temp_label_color - цве
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает в отдельном окне разность между количеством пунктов, которые увеличили цену, и количеством пунктов, которые уменьшили цену за заданный в настройках интервал времени. Временной интервал, за который проводится расчет, выражается в количестве баров графика, на который индикатор прикреплен. Данный подход позволяет оценить в какую сторону (рост или падение) движется цена инструмента, силу движения и величину движения в пунктах. В работе индикатор использует только тики поступающи
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 5 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 5 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryIndicator - высокоточный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами. Отличные результаты показывает при скальпинге. Основу данного индикатора составляет многофакторный анализ трендовых индикаторов, а также подтверждающих осцилляторов, что в итоге дает повышенную точность сигналов. Преимущества индикатора Повышенная точность сигналов; Показывает отличные результаты при торговле бинарными опционами с временем экспирации от M30 до M1 ; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любым
Primus Trading Engine
Philip Muga
Индикаторы
Primus Trading Engine is a trading system that combines price action,ratio based indicators & custom indicators to create this leading indicator with a multi-timeframe approach to give you high probability trade setups for forex,CFD cash/futures,metals & binary option to assist in making predictions on what is MOST likely to happen in the market Main Chart Features Price Action Signal-Arrow displayed on a specific bar;NOT buy/sell arrow;DOES NOT repaint;Bullish arrow on a bullish bar,price is l
Другие продукты этого автора
Arrow Indicator to EA Converter
Issam El Amri
Утилиты
Arrow Indicator to EA Converter for MT4 Arrow Indicator to EA Converter for MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to fully automate trading based on buy and sell arrow signals from your favorite indicator on MetaTrader 4. The EA detects arrow signals, opens trades in their direction when no trades are open, and closes positions when an opposite signal appears—making it ideal for traders who rely on visual arrow indicators. Key Features: Automatic Trade Execution:   Opens buy or sell trades i
Toukou Buy Sell Indicator
Issam El Amri
Индикаторы
Toukou Indicator – Your Winning Edge for Gold and Forex Trading The Toukou Indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to maximize profits in Gold (XAUUSD) and the Forex market . Built on advanced algorithmic logic, it accurately identifies ideal entry and exit zones , adapting dynamically to changing market conditions. ️ Key Features: Smart Trend Detection: Instantly identifies bullish and bearish market phases. Accurate Buy & Sell Signals: Generated only under the most favorable tr
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв