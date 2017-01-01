ДокументацияРазделы
Класс СScrollH

Класс CScrollH является классом комбинированного элемента управления "Горизонтальная полоса прокрутки".

Описание

Класс CScrollH предназначен для создания горизонтальных полос прокрутки.

Декларация

   class CScrollH : public CScroll

Заголовок

   #include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>

Иерархия наследования

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CScroll

                  CScrollH

Результат работы представленного ниже кода:

ControlsScrollH

Методы класса по группам

Создание подчиеннных элементов управления

 

CreateInc

Создает кнопку для увеличения позиции полосы прокрутки

CreateDec

Создает кнопку для уменьшения позиции полосы прокрутки

CreateThumb

Создает кнопку-бегунок текущей позиции полосы прокрутки

Обработка внутренних событий

 

OnResize

Обработчик внутреннего события "Resize" элемента управления

OnChangePos

Обработчик внутреннего события "ChangePosition" элемента управления

События перемещения объекта

 

OnThumbDragStart

Обработчик события "ThumbDragStart" элемента управления

OnThumbDragProcess

Обработчик события "ThumbDragProcess" элемента управления

OnThumbDragEnd

Обработчик события "ThumbDragEnd" элемента управления

Расчет положения по координатам

 

CalcPos

Получает позицию полосы прокрутки по координате

Методы унаследованные от CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Методы унаследованные от CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Методы унаследованные от CWndContainer

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide, Save, Load

Методы унаследованные от CScroll

Create, OnEvent, MinPos, MinPos, MaxPos, MaxPos, CurrPos, CurrPos

Пример создания панели с горизонтальным скроллом:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              ControlsScrollH.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Панель индикации и диалогов управления. Демонстрация работы класса CScrollH"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CScrollH          m_scroll_v;                     // CScrollH объект
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateScrollsH(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnScrollInc(void);
   void              OnScrollDec(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_SCROLL_INC,m_scroll_v,OnScrollInc)
ON_EVENT(ON_SCROLL_DEC,m_scroll_v,OnScrollDec)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateScrollsH())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the CScrollsH object                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateScrollsH(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP;
   int x2=x1+3*BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+18;
//--- create
   if(!m_scroll_v.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ScrollsH",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- set up the scrollbar
   m_scroll_v.MinPos(0);
//--- set up the scrollbar
   m_scroll_v.MaxPos(10);
   if(!Add(m_scroll_v))
      return(false);
   Comment("Позиция полосы прокрутки ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnScrollInc(void)
  {
   Comment("Позиция полосы прокрутки ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnScrollDec(void)
  {
   Comment("Позиция полосы прокрутки ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- очистим комментарии
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 