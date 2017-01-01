DokumentationKategorien
Klasse CScrollH

CScrollH ist eine Klasse des kombinierten Steuerelements "Waagerechte Scrollleiste".

Beschreibung

Klasse CScrollH wird für die Erstellung von waagerechten Scrollleisten verwendet.

Deklaration

   class CScrollH : public CScroll

Kopf

   #include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>

Vererbungshierarchie

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CScroll

                  CScrollH

Das Ergebnis des unten angeführten Codes:

ControlsScrollH

Gruppen der Klassenmethode

Erstellung von unterlegenden Steuerelementen

 

CreateInc

Erstellt eine Taste, die die Position der Bildlaufleiste erhöht

CreateDec

Erstellt eine Taste, die die Position der Bildlaufleiste reduziert

CreateThumb

Erstellt einen Schieberegler der aktuellen Position der Bildlaufleiste

Behandlung von internen Ereignissen

 

OnResize

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Resize" eines Steuerelements

OnChangePos

Handler des internen Ereignisses "ChangePosition" eines Steuerelements

Ereignisse von Objekt-Bewegung

 

OnThumbDragStart

Handler des Ereignisses "ThumbDragStart" eines Steuerelements

OnThumbDragProcess

Handler des Ereignisses "ThumbDragProcess" eines Steuerelements

OnThumbDragEnd

Handler des Ereignisses "ThumbDragEnd" eines Steuerelements

Die Berechnung der Position nach den Koordinaten

 

CalcPos

Erhält die Position der Bildlaufleiste nach den Koordinaten

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CWndContainer

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide, Save, Load

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CScroll

Create, OnEvent, MinPos, MinPos, MaxPos, MaxPos, CurrPos, CurrPos

Ein Beispiel für die Erstellung eines Panels mit der horizontalen Scroll-Funktion:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              ControlsScrollH.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Das Panel der Anzeige und der Dialoge. Die Demonstration der CScrollH Klasse"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CScrollH          m_scroll_v;                     // CScrollH Objekt
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateScrollsH(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnScrollInc(void);
   void              OnScrollDec(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_SCROLL_INC,m_scroll_v,OnScrollInc)
ON_EVENT(ON_SCROLL_DEC,m_scroll_v,OnScrollDec)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateScrollsH())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the CScrollsH object                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateScrollsH(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP;
   int x2=x1+3*BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+18;
//--- create
   if(!m_scroll_v.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ScrollsH",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- set up the scrollbar
   m_scroll_v.MinPos(0);
//--- set up the scrollbar
   m_scroll_v.MaxPos(10);
   if(!Add(m_scroll_v))
      return(false);
   Comment("Position der Scrollleiste ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnScrollInc(void)
  {
   Comment("Position der Scrollleiste ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnScrollDec(void)
  {
   Comment("Position der Scrollleiste ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Kommentare löschen
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }