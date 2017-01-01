文档部分
CScrollH 是 "水平滚动条" 复合控件之中的类。

描述

CScrollH 的目的在于创建水平滚动条。

声明

   class CScrollH : public CScroll

标称库文件

   #include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CScroll

                  CScrollH

下面提供的代码的结果：

ControlsScrollH

类方法

依赖控件

 

CreateInc

创建滚动条递增按钮

CreateDec

创建滚动条递减按钮

CreateThumb

创建滚动条滑块按钮 (可被拖动)

内部事件处理器

 

OnResize

"调整大小" 事件处理器

OnChangePos

"位置变化" 事件处理器

拖动事件处理器

 

OnThumbDragStart

"滑块拖动开始" 事件处理器

OnThumbDragProcess

"滑块拖动过程" 事件处理器

OnThumbDragEnd

"滑块拖动结束" 事件处理器

位置

 

CalcPos

获取坐标处的滚动条位置

方法继承自类 CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

方法继承自类 CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

方法继承自类 CWndContainer

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide, Save, Load

方法继承自类 CScroll

Create, OnEvent, MinPos, MinPos, MaxPos, MaxPos, CurrPos, CurrPos

创建水平滚动条面板的示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              ControlsScrollH.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CScrollH"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CScrollH          m_scroll_v;                     // CScrollH object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateScrollsH(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnScrollInc(void);
   void              OnScrollDec(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_SCROLL_INC,m_scroll_v,OnScrollInc)
ON_EVENT(ON_SCROLL_DEC,m_scroll_v,OnScrollDec)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateScrollsH())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the CScrollsH object                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateScrollsH(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP;
   int x2=x1+3*BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+18;
//--- create
   if(!m_scroll_v.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ScrollsH",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- set up the scrollbar
   m_scroll_v.MinPos(0);
//--- set up the scrollbar
   m_scroll_v.MaxPos(10);
   if(!Add(m_scroll_v))
      return(false);
   Comment("Position of the scrollbar ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnScrollInc(void)
  {
   Comment("Position of the scrollbar ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnScrollDec(void)
  {
   Comment("Position of the scrollbar ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear comments
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }