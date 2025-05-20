Moedas / FA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FA: First Advantage Corporation
15.65 USD 0.07 (0.45%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FA para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.49 e o mais alto foi 15.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Advantage Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FA Notícias
- DAVE Skyrockets 473% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Client Assets Expand: Can FUTU's Wealth Management Take Off?
- First Advantage: Softening In Hiring Environment Makes Me Cautious Again
- First Advantage Corporation (FA) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- First Advantage at Citi’s 2025 Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- First Advantage stock maintains Hold rating at Needham amid growth plans
- Dave's Q2 Profits Expand Sharply: Can It Keep This Momentum?
- First Advantage Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FA)
- First Advantage Corporation (FA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- First Advantage Q2 2025 slides: Synergy realization boosts margins as integration progresses
- First Advantage earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- First Advantage (FA) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- First Advantage (FA) Q2 Revenue Up 112%
- The Optimist Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Letter
- First Advantage Stock: Enlarged TAM, Good Execution, Early Signs Of Macro Recovery
- Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
- First Advantage at Baird Conference: Expanding in Digital Identity
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- First Advantage president Joelle Smith sells $780,593 in stock
- First Advantage at William Blair Conference: AI and Growth Strategies
- RBC maintains First Advantage stock with $20 target
- Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
- First Advantage to Host Inaugural Investor Day and Introduce Long-Term Financial Targets
- First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Faixa diária
15.49 15.87
Faixa anual
12.32 20.76
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.58
- Open
- 15.69
- Bid
- 15.65
- Ask
- 15.95
- Low
- 15.49
- High
- 15.87
- Volume
- 171
- Mudança diária
- 0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.47%
- Mudança anual
- -20.96%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh