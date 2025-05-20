货币 / FA
FA: First Advantage Corporation
15.74 USD 0.14 (0.90%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FA汇率已更改0.90%。当日，交易品种以低点15.58和高点15.92进行交易。
关注First Advantage Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
15.58 15.92
年范围
12.32 20.76
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.60
- 开盘价
- 15.60
- 卖价
- 15.74
- 买价
- 16.04
- 最低价
- 15.58
- 最高价
- 15.92
- 交易量
- 331
- 日变化
- 0.90%
- 月变化
- -2.48%
- 6个月变化
- 12.11%
- 年变化
- -20.51%
