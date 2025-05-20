通貨 / FA
FA: First Advantage Corporation
15.66 USD 0.08 (0.51%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FAの今日の為替レートは、0.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.49の安値と15.87の高値で取引されました。
First Advantage Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
15.49 15.87
1年のレンジ
12.32 20.76
- 以前の終値
- 15.58
- 始値
- 15.69
- 買値
- 15.66
- 買値
- 15.96
- 安値
- 15.49
- 高値
- 15.87
- 出来高
- 1.002 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.54%
- 1年の変化
- -20.91%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K