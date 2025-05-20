Valute / FA
FA: First Advantage Corporation
15.32 USD 0.34 (2.17%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FA ha avuto una variazione del -2.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.22 e ad un massimo di 15.82.
Segui le dinamiche di First Advantage Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.22 15.82
Intervallo Annuale
12.32 20.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.66
- Apertura
- 15.66
- Bid
- 15.32
- Ask
- 15.62
- Minimo
- 15.22
- Massimo
- 15.82
- Volume
- 1.053 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.63%
