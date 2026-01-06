Super hyprid EA

This Hybrid Trading Robot allows you to run one strategy or multiple strategies at the same time. You can use Grid, Martingale, or Hedging individually, or combine them together—such as the built-in XAUUSD preset, which runs Grid → Martingale → Hedging in sequence.

Advanced Features

  1. Auto Symbol Detection & Auto Presets
    The EA automatically detects the traded symbol (10 major pairs + XAUUSD) and applies the appropriate optimized settings.

  2. Fully Customizable Strategy Logic
    You can customize the EA settings to match virtually any trading approach you need.

  3. Automatic Chart Timeframe Adjustment
    The EA can automatically set the chart timeframe according to the selected strategy/profile.

  4. Hybrid Strategy Engine
    Includes three built-in strategies: Grid, Martingale, and Hedging—usable individually or together in any combination.

  5. Drawdown Protection
    Built-in drawdown control to help protect the account and manage risk.

  6. Time Filter
    Trading can be restricted to specific hours/sessions based on your preferences.

  7. Day Filter
    Trading can be enabled/disabled on selected days of the week.

Compatibility & Specifications

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with any broker for the supported FX pairs.
    XAUUSD is optimized for Exness accounts only (Pro / Raw Spread / Zero).

  • Supported Symbols:
    AUDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, XAUUSD

  • Timeframe (Period): Auto-adjustable (based on selected profile/strategy)

  • Single-Position Trading Support: Yes

  • Minimum Deposit:

    • $500 for Every Major Pair,5000$ it you Usded it with 10 Major pairs

    • $5,000 for XAUUSD

  • Runs Without Pre-Configuration:
    Yes for the 10 FX pairs and for XAUUSD on Exness (you can also manually customize settings if desired).

  • Runs Of Invisment:
    6-10 % Monthly if you used it with 10 Major Pairs.

