Monarch Scalper EA MT5

1

Monarch Scalper Elite

Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249

Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions.

The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user.

System Features

1. Volatility Engine

The EA includes an ATR-based filter intended to reduce trading activity during low-volatility periods, according to the thresholds set by the user.

2. Session Management

Trading sessions (such as Asian, European, or American) can be enabled or disabled. Users may configure session times according to their trading preferences and risk tolerance.

3. Risk Management

The system provides optional tools that the user can activate, including:

  • Daily loss limit

  • Equity-based protection

  • Spread filter to avoid entries under unfavorable conditions

  • Trailing stop function

4. Informational Panel

An on-chart panel displays relevant information about account status and EA activity. The interface is organized to allow clear monitoring directly from the platform.

5. Compatibility

Available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 as a compiled file.

Recommended Configuration

  • Symbols: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account type: Low-spread accounts such as ECN or Raw Spread. Recommended FP Markets

General Operation

The EA places trades according to internal rules combining breakout, retracement logic, and volatility filters. Execution depends on the user’s selected parameters as well as real-time market conditions.

Mohsen Moshiri
277
Mohsen Moshiri 2025.11.29 08:38 
 

After buying the expert, it didn’t open any new positions for a week. Today I saw the developer released a new update and in the new version the backtest results have dropped surprisingly and contradict what was shown on day one that convinced me to buy. It seems I’ve wasted my money and fallen victim to a scam project. Not worth buying or even testing.

Alberto Boada
1527
Resposta do desenvolvedor Alberto Boada 2025.11.29 08:49
I believe your comment is disproportionate and taken out of context. My intention has always been to ensure that the EA works correctly for all users. It’s true that results may vary depending on the broker, market conditions, or the parameters used, and that’s why I continue working constantly to offer a unique, stable, and high-quality product. The update I released aims to improve the system’s consistency, not to hide or worsen results. Sometimes optimizations or adjustments can produce different backtest outcomes, but that does not mean the project is a scam or that the work behind the EA is not serious. I appreciate all constructive feedback, but accusing the project of fraud does not reflect the reality or the effort put into it. I’m available to help you review your setup and answer any questions you may have.
Responder ao comentário