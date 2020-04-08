Trend Strength Matrix MT4

Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team

Tired of switching between charts? Trend Strength Matrix gives you an eagle-eye view of the market. This professional dashboard monitors the Adaptive RSI state across 4 key timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1) simultaneously.

Stop Monitoring, Start Automating
Watching a dashboard all day is exhausting. If you want the execution to be handled automatically by our systems, copy our official algorithms:

WHAT DOES THIS DASHBOARD TELL YOU?
For each timeframe, it calculates in real-time:

  • 1. Current RSI Value: Precise momentum reading.
  • 2. Adaptive State: Is the market Overbought or Oversold based on historical volatility?

Key Features:

  • Instant Insight: See instantly if there is confluence between timeframes (e.g., H1 and H4 both Oversold).
  • Adaptive Logic: Uses the same advanced algorithm as our other institutional indicators.
  • Clean Design: Integrates perfectly into your chart without obstructing price action.
  • Color Alerts: Text coded by color (Green/Red/Gray) for rapid interpretation.

Strategy:

  • Confluence: Look for trades when multiple timeframes show the same state (e.g., M15 and H1 in "Oversold" -> Strong Buy Signal).
  • Filtering: Do not trade against the trend of higher timeframes.

SVX Strategies | Chief Investment Officer: Alberto Boada
Disclaimer: Educational tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Produtos recomendados
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
Assuma o controle de sua rotina de negociação sem esforço com o revolucionário Trades Time Manager. Essa ferramenta potente automatiza a execução de ordens em horários designados, transformando sua abordagem de negociação. Crie listas de tarefas personalizadas para diversas ações de negociação, desde a compra até a definição de pedidos, tudo sem intervenção manual. Guia de instalação e entradas do Trades Time Manager Se você deseja receber notificações sobre o EA, adicione nosso URL ao terminal
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
TeconLab Data Collector
Shahrokh Firouzi
Indicadores
TeconLab Indicator User Guide Overview The TeconLab Indicator is a tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users, fine-tuned to gather price information, including Date, Time, Open, High, Low, Close, and Volume, and update this data in real-time. Uniquely, this indicator autonomously refreshes the CSV file every minute or less, meaning there's no need for manual restarts—just activate it once, and it will continuously collect data as long as MT4 is running. It maintains the latest data according to the size
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Super Candle Close Timer with volume control
Marta Rodriguez Ruiz
Indicadores
Candle close countdown indicator. Almost all indicators work by ticks and therefore stop counting when the price stops in moments of little volatility. This indicator does not stop and remains synchronized with the broker's clock. It also has other functions that can help the trader. All features are configurable and you can choose if you want to use it or not: - Volume control:                         the counter changes color when the current candle has a higher volume of contracts than the pr
Market Heart
Innovicient Limited
Indicadores
The Market Heart indicator scans market entries after high volatility is noticed. Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility.  Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility. The idea is to look for entries after the rectangles form and not necessarily as trade entry signals. . For example, you could use the  Retracement Feeder   indicator that generates arrow signals. Market Heart MT5  Version How to use:  1.  Primary use The White Box is the first to be formed and
SuperOrders
Vladimir Pokora
Utilitários
You can place an unlimited number of invisible pending orders using this tool. Orders will be filled under the following conditions: Spread is not greater than the set Max. spread Slippage is not greater than the set Max. slippage The set trading time was not exceeded The expiration time was not reached TRADING button is not switched to PAUSE   If these conditions are not met, the order will be cancelled. You can also set up a Test Zone with an Off line for each order. The order will be cancel
Send Orders Detail and statics MT4 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
Graphic rotator
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilitários
This indicator helps you control several pairs in a small workspace, therefore, it is not necessary to open several charts on the platform to do so. The indicator shows sequentially up to 6 different pairs, besides that each of these pairs has a button with which you can stop the indicator to observe the selected pair. Place the indicator on a chart to monitor several pairs and the rest of your space use it on the chart of the pair you wish to observe in detail.    MT5 version          Parameter
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Track All Gains RJS
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Utilitários
This Program will not execute any trades! Works on any chart and any time frame! This is the MT4 version. MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125598?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page This EA will produce a comment box at the top left of the chart and show you your equity % difference throughout the day, week, month and year. Updating constantly in real time. The daily resets back to zero on open of a new market open day. The weekly resests back to zero at open of a new mar
Currency Spread Calculator
Opengates Success International
Indicadores
Currency Spread Calculator This indicator is created with the aim of letting the Traders know the exact points of the spread on the currency pair they are about to buy or sell. This will safe them of paying exorbitant spread over a single currency pair procurement. Imagine a normal spread become wider from 2 or 3 pips to 15pips or more when there is volatility in the market. It is absolutely outrageous looking for just 20 pips and paying another 20 pips as spread over a currency pair! Actuall
Trading Panel MetaTrader 4
Stanislav Valis
Utilitários
FX-Support Presents the Trading Panel for MT4 The Trading Panel for MT4 is a powerful and versatile tool designed to assist traders in their daily trading activities. It helps traders open positions and identify market signals, such as ENG and STAR patterns. The panel simplifies decision-making and supports efficient trading. Key Features: Automatic Lot Size Calculation Calculates lot sizes accurately, considering market conditions and currency conversions for effective risk management. Accura
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilitários
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
Easy mt4 to telegram
Medilane Bernard Philippe Couratier
Utilitários
Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram Introduction Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram   is an MT4 system designed to facilitate real-time communication between the MetaTrader 4 platform and Telegram.   This script allows traders to receive customizable instant notifications based on different trade types, ensuring optimal responsiveness without having to constantly monitor the trading platform. main Features Real-time notifications   : Receive notifications directly on Telegram as soon as an action occurs on MT4. Emoji suppor
Modify Order SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilitários
The utility places stop loss and take profit for opened orders. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic - magic number. If less than 0, orders with any magic number are processed. Select_Symbol  - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by. Take_Profit - take profit (TP). If the value is less than 0, then TP does not change. If the value
Trend Zones
Augustine Kamatu
Indicadores
Introducing Trend Zones: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Market Entry and Exit Points. Trend Zones is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide traders with clear buy and sell zones based on trend reversals and price action. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying optimal entry and exit points in the forex market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: Trend Zones delivers non-repainting signals,
Trailing and SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilitários
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic  - magic number. If less than 0, positions wi
Watermark Symbol
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Marca de água no Gráfico: Símbolo + prazo / ou o seu próprio texto O meu utilitário #1 : inclui 66 + funções |   contacte-me  se tiver alguma dúvida Nas opções do indicador, você pode configurar: Tamanho; Cor do texto; Nome Do Tipo De Letra; Posicao: 1 = Superior-Esquerda; 2 = Superior-Direita; 3 = Inferior-Esquerda; 4 = Baixo-Direita; 5 = Centro; Mostrar o período de Tempo actual: ligado/desligado; O prefixo do símbolo a remover (n_AUDCAD --> AUDCAD); O sufixo do símbolo a remover (USD CAD pro
Pending provider
Andrey Frolov
5 (1)
Utilitários
The script greatly simplifies trader's work with pending stop orders (BuyStop, SellStop). The script places any number of pending orders at a user-defined distance (in points). Order expiration time in seconds can also be specified. It is also possible to place only Buy Stop or only Sell Stop orders. All stop orders are accompanied by user-defined take profit and stop loss levels. Volume is customizable as well. Parameters Open BuyStop - place a pending Buy order Open SellStop - place a pending
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop
Leonid Basis
Utilitários
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
Quick Navigator
Dhananjayan V
Utilitários
The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements. Key Features: Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to
FREE
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador Gann Box é uma ferramenta poderosa e versátil projetada para ajudar os traders a identificar e explorar os níveis-chave do mercado. Este indicador permite desenhar um retângulo no gráfico, que é automaticamente dividido em várias zonas com níveis estratégicos 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 . Quando o preço atinge um desses níveis, alarmes são acionados, oferecendo assim uma ajuda valiosa para as decisões de trading. Você sabe instantaneamente como o mercado está evoluindo em relação à zona q
EA Cut Switch Martin
Sulfiana
Experts
https://youtu.be/I46sDVz9tSo to use it correctly you need to change lots to 0.01 Recommend pair EURUSD Time Frame H1 ,best leverage for this EA is 1:1000 and above (FBS broker serve this leverage) This EA Cut Switch Martin open position  based on OsMA indicators, if the transaction hit stop loss then  EA will switch to a new transaction with double lots so that once profit can cover losses many times before it becomes profit Has passed 5 years bactest whit good result ,first backtest capital $
Close Button FX
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Utilitários
Close Button Panel — Instant Trade Control, Maximum Precision Overview: Close Button Panel is a high-speed trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, built for traders who demand total control and instant execution . Forget the “Trade” tab — manage all your positions directly from the chart with a single click through a clean, modern floating panel. Why Traders Choose It: One-Click Execution: Instantly close all , profitable , losing , or Buy/Sell-specific trades. Smart Filters: Limit actions
BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
Leonid Basis
Utilitários
BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid script opens BuyLimit and SellLimit pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.  Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: LongPos - if TRUE, BuyLimit order is opened. ShortPos - if TRUE, SellLimit order is opened. InitLot - initial lot. LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size. InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in poi
ForexFlipAlert
Adriano De Mello Moura
Indicadores
FOREX FLIP ALERT   - Show where the price will reverse with more than 95% probability. This information will help every trader to effectively open trades. The indicator on the chart draws arrows in which place and in which direction the price will reverse. The indicator   does not redraw  its arrows and shows price reversals for medium and long distances. This means that after the arrow appears, the price will go in the indicated direction for many points. Benefits of the indicator: Gives sign
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilitários
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilitários
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
Candlestick Patterns Alerter MT4
Bryan Djoufack Nguessong
Utilitários
Este utilitário enviar-lhe-á uma notificação detalhada no seu telemóvel e um alerta no Terminal MT4 assim que um Padrão de Candelabro que queira ver aparecer na tabela. A notificação contém o símbolo, o Padrão de Candelabro e o período de tempo em que o padrão se formou. Terá de ligar o Metatrader 4 Mobile ao seu Terminal Windows. Veja como aqui . https://www.metatrader4.com/pt/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications Lista de Padrões de Candelabro que podem ser detectados: Três Sol
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicadores
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicadores
Indicador Miraculous – Ferramenta 100% Não Repintável para Forex e Opções Binárias Baseada no Quadrado de Nove de Gann Este vídeo apresenta o Indicador Miraculous , uma ferramenta de negociação altamente precisa e poderosa, desenvolvida especificamente para traders de Forex e Opções Binárias . O que torna este indicador único é a sua base no lendário Quadrado de Nove de Gann e na Lei da Vibração de Gann , tornando-o uma das ferramentas de previsão mais precisas disponíveis na negociação moderna.
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicadores
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicadores
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos padrões harmónicos disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente / versão MT5 . Indicador gratuito: Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol : aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend : de alta ou de baixa Pattern : tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry : preço de entrada SL: preço de paragem de perda TP1: preço do 1º take profit TP2: preço do 2º take profit TP3:
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicadores
Detalhamento dos níveis de preços, estatísticas avançadas, cálculo de TakeProfit e 3 tipos de notificações. Benefícios: Não redesenhe seus resultados Sinal estritamente no final da vela Algoritmo de filtragem de falha falsa Vai bem com qualquer estratégia de tendências. Funciona em todas as ferramentas e séries temporais Manual e instruções ->   AQUI   / Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / versão MT5 ->   AQUI Como negociar com o indicador Negociar com o AW Breakout Catcher em apenas três etap
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicadores
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Mais do autor
Adaptive RSI Bands
Alberto Boada
Indicadores
Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team This indicator is part of our internal toolkit for institutional volatility analysis. We are releasing it for free to support the retail trading community. Looking for Automated Results? Manual execution is prone to human error. If you prefer consistent results managed by our team, you can copy our official algorithms directly on MQL5: Copy "Friday Pulse" (Conservative/Stable) Copy "SVX AI Systems" (High Growth) ABOUT ADAPTIVE RSI BANDS Unlike traditional R
FREE
Adaptive Trend Line
Alberto Boada
Indicadores
Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team This indicator is a Smart Trend Regime Filter that changes its state based on internal market strength. Automated Trading Options: Stop guessing the trend. Use our official algorithms for automated execution: Copy "Friday Pulse" (Conservative) Copy "SVX AI Systems" (High Growth) HOW IT WORKS It fuses the smoothness of an EMA with the sensitivity of the RSI to filter out noise. Color Logic: Green Line: Bullish (RSI > 55). Buyers are in control. Red Line: Bea
FREE
Dynamic Support x Resistance
Alberto Boada
Indicadores
Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team This indicator automates the identification of critical price levels based on higher timeframe market structure. It projects significant highs and lows directly onto your chart. Looking for Fully Automated Trading? While this tool helps with manual analysis, our institutional algorithms handle execution automatically. Copy our official signals here: Copy "Friday Pulse" (Conservative/Stable) Copy "SVX AI Systems" (High Growth) HOW IT WORKS Forget drawing lin
FREE
Adaptive RSI Signals
Alberto Boada
Indicadores
Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team This is the full implementation of our "Self-Adaptive Trading Rules." It combines Market Structure (Dynamic Support & Resistance) with Adaptive RSI intelligence to generate high-probability buy and sell signals. Want this strategy fully automated? Manual execution requires constant screen time. If you prefer to have our team manage the execution for you, copy our official algorithms: Copy "Friday Pulse" (Conservative/Stable) Copy "SVX AI Systems" (High Growt
FREE
RSI Divergence Hunter
Alberto Boada
Indicadores
Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team Divergences are among the most powerful signals in technical analysis, but spotting them in real-time is difficult and subjective. RSI Divergence Hunter automatically scans the market for these discrepancies between price and momentum. Eliminate Subjectivity, Automate Profit Drawing lines manually leads to errors. If you prefer a fully automated, mathematical approach to trading, copy our official institutional algorithms: Copy "Friday Pulse" (Conservative/S
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário