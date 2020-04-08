Trend Strength Matrix MT4
- Indicadores
- Alberto Boada
- Versão: 1.0
Tired of switching between charts? Trend Strength Matrix gives you an eagle-eye view of the market. This professional dashboard monitors the Adaptive RSI state across 4 key timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1) simultaneously.
WHAT DOES THIS DASHBOARD TELL YOU?
For each timeframe, it calculates in real-time:
- 1. Current RSI Value: Precise momentum reading.
- 2. Adaptive State: Is the market Overbought or Oversold based on historical volatility?
Key Features:
- Instant Insight: See instantly if there is confluence between timeframes (e.g., H1 and H4 both Oversold).
- Adaptive Logic: Uses the same advanced algorithm as our other institutional indicators.
- Clean Design: Integrates perfectly into your chart without obstructing price action.
- Color Alerts: Text coded by color (Green/Red/Gray) for rapid interpretation.
Strategy:
- Confluence: Look for trades when multiple timeframes show the same state (e.g., M15 and H1 in "Oversold" -> Strong Buy Signal).
- Filtering: Do not trade against the trend of higher timeframes.
Disclaimer: Educational tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results.