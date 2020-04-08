Trend Strength Matrix MT4

Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team

Tired of switching between charts? Trend Strength Matrix gives you an eagle-eye view of the market. This professional dashboard monitors the Adaptive RSI state across 4 key timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1) simultaneously.

Stop Monitoring, Start Automating

Watching a dashboard all day is exhausting. If you want the execution to be handled automatically by our systems, copy our official algorithms:

WHAT DOES THIS DASHBOARD TELL YOU?

For each timeframe, it calculates in real-time:

1. Current RSI Value: Precise momentum reading.

Key Features:

Instant Insight: See instantly if there is confluence between timeframes (e.g., H1 and H4 both Oversold).

Uses the same advanced algorithm as our other institutional indicators. Clean Design: Integrates perfectly into your chart without obstructing price action.

Strategy:

Confluence: Look for trades when multiple timeframes show the same state (e.g., M15 and H1 in "Oversold" -> Strong Buy Signal).

