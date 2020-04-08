Adaptive Trend Line

Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team

This indicator is a Smart Trend Regime Filter that changes its state based on internal market strength.

HOW IT WORKS

It fuses the smoothness of an EMA with the sensitivity of the RSI to filter out noise.

Color Logic:

Green Line: Bullish (RSI > 55). Buyers are in control.

Bearish (RSI < 45). Sellers are dominating.

Gray Line: Neutral (RSI 45-55). Indicates consolidation/chop.

Institutional Advantages:

Instant Visualization: Identify market regime instantly.

The "Gray Zone" helps avoid sideways markets.

