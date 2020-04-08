Adaptive RSI Signals

Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team

This is the full implementation of our "Self-Adaptive Trading Rules." It combines Market Structure (Dynamic Support & Resistance) with Adaptive RSI intelligence to generate high-probability buy and sell signals.

THE STRATEGY LOGIC
The indicator hunts for specific extreme scenarios: Price breaks a key support/resistance level from previous days, BUT the RSI simultaneously hits a dynamically calculated extreme deviation.

This confluence signals a high probability of a "False Breakout" or Mean Reversion, offering entries with excellent Risk/Reward ratios.

Key Features:

  • Visual Signals: Clear Blue (Buy) and Red (Sell) arrows.
  • Double Confirmation: Requires both a price structure breakout AND volatility confirmation.
  • Total Adaptability: RSI levels are calculated in real-time based on market volatility, not fixed 70/30 levels.
  • Multi-Timeframe Structure: Analyzes higher timeframe levels (e.g., Daily) while trading lower frames (e.g., M15).

Ideal For:

  • Mean Reversion Traders.
  • False Breakout Operators.
  • Traders seeking precise, filtered entries.

SVX Strategies | Chief Investment Officer: Alberto Boada
Disclaimer: Educational tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

