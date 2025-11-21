Monarch Scalper EA MT5

Monarch Scalper Elite – Dominate the Markets with Royal Precision

Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249



Monarch Scalper Elite is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, reliability, and controlled risk.

Built around advanced breakout & reversal logic, it intelligently adapts to real-time volatility, entering the market only when conditions offer the highest probability of success.

🔥 Why Monarch Scalper Elite Stands Out

Dynamic Volatility Engine

ATR-based detection filters out flat markets and focuses only on high-momentum opportunities.

Market Session Intelligence

Customize trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) to match your preferred rhythm and avoid unwanted volatility.

Professional-grade Risk Management Daily loss protection No martingale or grid is used. Daily profit target lock Spread filter to avoid costly entries Smart trailing stop for maximum profit capture

Modern On-Chart Dashboard

Clear, intuitive real-time information on account status and daily performance.

MT4 & MT5 Compatible

⚔️ Built for Safety

Your capital is always protected. Monarch Scalper Elite includes strict equity control, customizable risk per position, and multi-layered protection to avoid unnecessary drawdowns.

📈 Recommended Setup

Best Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Optimized Sets: Available after purchase. Download XAUUSD H1 for free.

Timeframe: H1

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread - Recommended FP Markets

👑 Take control of your trading. Upgrade to Monarch Scalper Elite and trade with royal precision.