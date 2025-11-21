Monarch Scalper EA MT5
- Experts
- Alberto Boada
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Monarch Scalper Elite – Dominate the Markets with Royal Precision
Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249
Monarch Scalper Elite is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, reliability, and controlled risk.
Built around advanced breakout & reversal logic, it intelligently adapts to real-time volatility, entering the market only when conditions offer the highest probability of success.
🔥 Why Monarch Scalper Elite Stands Out
-
Dynamic Volatility Engine
ATR-based detection filters out flat markets and focuses only on high-momentum opportunities.
-
Market Session Intelligence
Customize trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) to match your preferred rhythm and avoid unwanted volatility.
-
Professional-grade Risk Management
-
Daily loss protection
-
No martingale or grid is used.
-
Daily profit target lock
-
Spread filter to avoid costly entries
-
Smart trailing stop for maximum profit capture
-
-
Modern On-Chart Dashboard
Clear, intuitive real-time information on account status and daily performance.
-
MT4 & MT5 Compatible
⚔️ Built for Safety
Your capital is always protected. Monarch Scalper Elite includes strict equity control, customizable risk per position, and multi-layered protection to avoid unnecessary drawdowns.
📈 Recommended Setup
-
Best Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
-
Optimized Sets: Available after purchase. Download XAUUSD H1 for free.
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread - Recommended FP Markets