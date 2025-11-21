Monarch Scalper EA MT5

Monarch Scalper Elite – Dominate the Markets with Royal Precision

Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249

Monarch Scalper Elite is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, reliability, and controlled risk.
Built around advanced breakout & reversal logic, it intelligently adapts to real-time volatility, entering the market only when conditions offer the highest probability of success.

🔥 Why Monarch Scalper Elite Stands Out

  • Dynamic Volatility Engine
    ATR-based detection filters out flat markets and focuses only on high-momentum opportunities.

  • Market Session Intelligence
    Customize trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) to match your preferred rhythm and avoid unwanted volatility.

  • Professional-grade Risk Management

    • Daily loss protection

    • No martingale or grid is used.

    • Daily profit target lock

    • Spread filter to avoid costly entries

    • Smart trailing stop for maximum profit capture

  • Modern On-Chart Dashboard
    Clear, intuitive real-time information on account status and daily performance.

  • MT4 & MT5 Compatible

⚔️ Built for Safety

Your capital is always protected. Monarch Scalper Elite includes strict equity control, customizable risk per position, and multi-layered protection to avoid unnecessary drawdowns.

📈 Recommended Setup

  • Best Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

  • Optimized Sets: Available after purchase. Download XAUUSD H1 for free.

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread - Recommended FP Markets

👑 Take control of your trading. Upgrade to Monarch Scalper Elite and trade with royal precision.


