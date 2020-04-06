Prime Trader

PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined

PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution.

The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel.

Designed to operate efficiently and quietly in the background, PrimeTrader EA prioritizes stability, clarity, and professional trade management over complexity.

Core Advantages

  • Intelligent trade handling with built-in protection

  • Adaptive logic across varying market conditions

  • Lightweight architecture for smooth, reliable operation

  • Customizable behavior to match different trading styles

  • Professional on-chart monitoring panel.


Recommended Pairs & Timeframes:

- Works on XAUUSD.

- Recommended timeframes: M15.

- Min Deposit : 300$.


Optimized for gold trading and structured timeframes, PrimeTrader EA is crafted for traders who seek balance between simplicity and advanced control.

A focused solution for disciplined, automated trading.

