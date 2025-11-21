Monarch Scalper EA MT5
- Alberto Boada
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 28 ноября 2025
- Активации: 10
Monarch Scalper Elite
Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249
Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions.
The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user.
System Features
1. Volatility Engine
The EA includes an ATR-based filter intended to reduce trading activity during low-volatility periods, according to the thresholds set by the user.
2. Session Management
Trading sessions (such as Asian, European, or American) can be enabled or disabled. Users may configure session times according to their trading preferences and risk tolerance.
3. Risk Management
The system provides optional tools that the user can activate, including:
-
Daily loss limit
-
Equity-based protection
-
Spread filter to avoid entries under unfavorable conditions
-
Trailing stop function
4. Informational Panel
An on-chart panel displays relevant information about account status and EA activity. The interface is organized to allow clear monitoring directly from the platform.
5. Compatibility
Available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 as a compiled file.
Recommended Configuration
-
Symbols: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Account type: Low-spread accounts such as ECN or Raw Spread. Recommended FP Markets
General Operation
The EA places trades according to internal rules combining breakout, retracement logic, and volatility filters. Execution depends on the user’s selected parameters as well as real-time market conditions.
After buying the expert, it didn’t open any new positions for a week. Today I saw the developer released a new update and in the new version the backtest results have dropped surprisingly and contradict what was shown on day one that convinced me to buy. It seems I’ve wasted my money and fallen victim to a scam project. Not worth buying or even testing.