|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileWiteStruct.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
//--- スクリプトの起動時に入力パラメータのウィンドウを表示する
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 端末からデータを受け取るパラメータ
input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // 通貨ペア
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // 時間軸
input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // データコピー開始日
//--- データをファイルに書くパラメータ
input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // ファイル名
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // ディレクトリ名
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ローソク足データを格納する構造体 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct candlesticks
{
double open; // 始値
double close; // 終値
double high; // 高値
double low; // 安値
datetime date; // 日付
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();
int size;
datetime time_buff[];
double open_buff[];
double close_buff[];
double high_buff[];
double low_buff[];
candlesticks cand_buff[];
//--- エラー値をリセットする
ResetLastError();
//--- 範囲内のバーの到着時間を受信
if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 範囲内の足の高値を受信
if(CopyHigh(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,high_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of high prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 範囲内のバーの安値を受信
if(CopyLow(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,low_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of low prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 範囲内のバーの始値を受信
if(CopyOpen(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,open_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of open prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 範囲内のバーの終値を受信
if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of close prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 配列の次元を定義
size=ArraySize(time_buff);
//--- データを構造体配列に保存
ArrayResize(cand_buff,size);
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
cand_buff[i].open=open_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].close=close_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].high=high_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].low=low_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].date=time_buff[i];
}
//--- 構造体配列を書き込むためにファイルを開く（ファイルが存在しない場合は自動的に作成される）
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s file is open for writing",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
//--- バイト数カウンタを準備する
uint counter=0;
//--- ループで配列値を書く
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
counter+=FileWriteStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[i]);
PrintFormat("%d bytes of information is written to %s file",InpFileName,counter);
PrintFormat("Total number of bytes: %d * %d * %d = %d, %s",size,5,8,size*5*8,size*5*8==counter ? "Correct" : "Error");
//--- ファイルを閉じる
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
}
else
PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
}