//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileWiteStruct.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.MQL5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- スクリプトの起動時に入力パラメータのウィンドウを表示する

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 端末からデータを受け取るパラメータ

input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // 通貨ペア

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // 時間軸

input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // データコピー開始日

//--- データをファイルに書くパラメータ

input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // ファイル名

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // ディレクトリ名

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ローソク足データを格納する構造体 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct candlesticks

{

double open; // 始値

double close; // 終値

double high; // 高値

double low; // 安値

datetime date; // 日付

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();

int size;

datetime time_buff[];

double open_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

candlesticks cand_buff[];

//--- エラー値をリセットする

ResetLastError();

//--- 範囲内のバーの到着時間を受信

if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 範囲内の足の高値を受信

if(CopyHigh(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,high_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of high prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 範囲内のバーの安値を受信

if(CopyLow(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,low_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of low prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 範囲内のバーの始値を受信

if(CopyOpen(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,open_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of open prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 範囲内のバーの終値を受信

if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of close prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 配列の次元を定義

size=ArraySize(time_buff);

//--- データを構造体配列に保存

ArrayResize(cand_buff,size);

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

cand_buff[i].open=open_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].close=close_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].high=high_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].low=low_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].date=time_buff[i];

}



//--- 構造体配列を書き込むためにファイルを開く（ファイルが存在しない場合は自動的に作成される）

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is open for writing",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));

//--- バイト数カウンタを準備する

uint counter=0;

//--- ループで配列値を書く

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

counter+=FileWriteStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[i]);

PrintFormat("%d bytes of information is written to %s file",InpFileName,counter);

PrintFormat("Total number of bytes: %d * %d * %d = %d, %s",size,5,8,size*5*8,size*5*8==counter ? "Correct" : "Error");

//--- ファイルを閉じる

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}