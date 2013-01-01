//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileTell.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.MQL5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- スクリプトの起動時に入力パラメータのウィンドウを表示する

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 入力パラメータ

input string InpFileName="file.txt"; // ファイル名

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // ディレクトリ名

input int InpEncodingType=FILE_ANSI; // ANSI=32 または UNICODE=64

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 乱数を生成するための変数の値を指定する

_RandomSeed=GetTickCount();

//--- 文字列の開始位置のための変数

ulong pos[];

int size;

//--- エラー値をリセットする

ResetLastError();

//--- ファイルを開く

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|InpEncodingType);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);

//--- ファイル内の各文字列の開始位置を受け取る

GetStringPositions(file_handle,pos);

//--- ファイル内の文字列の数を定義する

size=ArraySize(pos);

if(!size)

{

//--- ファイルに文字列がない場合、停止する

PrintFormat("%s file is empty!",InpFileName);

FileClose(file_handle);

return;

}

//--- 文字列番号をランダムに選ぶ

int ind=MathRand()%size;

//--- 位置を文字列の始めにシフトする

FileSeek(file_handle,pos[ind],SEEK_SET);

//--- ind 番号で文字列を読んで出力する

PrintFormat("String text with %d number: \"%s\"",ind,FileReadString(file_handle));

//--- ファイルを閉じる

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("%s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| この関数はファイル内の文字列の開始点を定義して |

//| 配列に格納する |

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void GetStringPositions(const int handle,ulong &arr[])

{

//--- デフォルトの配列サイズ

int def_size=127;

//--- 配列へのメモリ追加

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

//--- 文字列カウンタ

int i=0;

//--- これがファイルの最後でない場合、少なくても 1 つの文字列がある

if(!FileIsEnding(handle))

{

arr[i]=FileTell(handle);

i++;

}

else

return; // ファイルが空なので終了する

//--- エンコーディングに応じてバイト単位のシフトを定義する

int shift;

if(FileGetInteger(handle,FILE_IS_ANSI))

shift=1;

else

shift=2;

//--- ループで文字列をみる

while(1)

{

//--- 文字列を読む

FileReadString(handle);

//--- ファイルの終わりをチェックする

if(!FileIsEnding(handle))

{

//--- 文字列の次の位置を格納する

arr[i]=FileTell(handle)+shift;

i++;

//--- オーバーフローしている場合は、配列のサイズを増やす

if(i==def_size)

{

def_size+=def_size+1;

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

}

}

else

break; // ファイルの終わり。終了する。

}

//--- 配列の実際のサイズを定義する

ArrayResize(arr,i);

}