FileWriteDouble

この関数は、ファイルポインタの現在位置から開始して、ファイルに double パラメータの値を書き込みます。

uint  FileWriteDouble(
  int    file_handle,    // ファイルハンドル
  double  value            // 書かれる値
  );

パラメータ

file_handle

[in] FileOpen() から戻されたファイル記述子

value

[in]  double 型の値

戻り値

成功の場合、書かれたバイト数（sizeof(double)=8）。ファイルポインタは、書かれたバイト数によって動きます。

例:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         Demo_FileWriteDouble.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- スクリプトの起動時に入力パラメータのウィンドウを表示する
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 端末からデータを受け取るパラメータ
input string             InpSymbolName="EURJPY";         // 通貨ペア
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_M15;       // 時間軸
input int               InpMAPeriod=10;                   // 平滑化期間
input int               InpMAShift=0;                     // 指標のシフト shift
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     InpMAMethod=MODE_SMA;             // 平滑化の種類
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;     // 価格の種類
input datetime           InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // データコピー開始日
//--- データをファイルに書くパラメータ
input string             InpFileName="MA.csv";             // ファイル名
input string             InpDirectoryName="Data";         // ディレクトリ名
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
  datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();
  double   ma_buff[];
  datetime time_buff[];
  int      size;
//--- MA 指標ハンドルを受け取る
  ResetLastError();
  int ma_handle=iMA(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpMAPeriod,InpMAShift,InpMAMethod,InpAppliedPrice);
  if(ma_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    //--- 指標ハンドルの受け取りに失敗
    PrintFormat("Error when receiving indicator handle. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
    return;
    }
//--- 全ての指標値が計算されるまでループに留まる
  while(BarsCalculated(ma_handle)==-1)
    Sleep(20); // 指標が全ての値を計算出来るように一時停止
  PrintFormat("Indicator values starting from %s will be written to the file",TimeToString(InpDateStart));
//--- 指標値を複製する
  ResetLastError();
  if(CopyBuffer(ma_handle,0,InpDateStart,date_finish,ma_buff)==-1)
    {
    PrintFormat("Failed to copy the indicator values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
    return;
    }
//--- 適切なバーの到着時間を複製する
  ResetLastError();
  if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
    {
    PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
    return;
    }
//--- バッファサイズを受け取る
  size=ArraySize(ma_buff);
//--- 指標で使用されたメモリを解放する
  IndicatorRelease(ma_handle);
//--- 指標値を書き込むためにファイルを開く（ファイルが存在しない場合は自動的に作成される）
  ResetLastError();
  int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
  if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);
    PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
    //--- 初めにデータサンプルのサイズを書く
    FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)size);
    //--- 指標の時間と値をファイルに書く
    for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
       {
        FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)time_buff[i]);
        FileWriteDouble(file_handle,ma_buff[i]);
       }
    //--- ファイルを閉じる
    FileClose(file_handle);
    PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
    }
  else
    PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
 }

参照

浮動小数点数型(ダブル、フロート)