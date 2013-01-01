//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//--- スクリプトの起動時に入力パラメータのウィンドウを表示する

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 端末からデータを受け取るパラメータ

。input string InpSymbolName="EURJPY"; // 通貨ペア

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_M15; // 時間軸

input int InpMAPeriod=10; // 平滑化期間

input int InpMAShift=0; // 指標のシフト shift

input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMAMethod=MODE_SMA; // 平滑化の種類

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // 価格の種類

input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // データコピー開始日

//--- データをファイルに書くパラメータ

input string InpFileName="MA.csv"; // ファイル名

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // ディレクトリ名

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();

double ma_buff[];

datetime time_buff[];

int size;

//--- MA 指標ハンドルを受け取る

ResetLastError();

int ma_handle=iMA(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpMAPeriod,InpMAShift,InpMAMethod,InpAppliedPrice);

if(ma_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 指標ハンドルの受け取りに失敗

PrintFormat("Error when receiving indicator handle. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 全ての指標値が計算されるまでループに留まる

while(BarsCalculated(ma_handle)==-1)

Sleep(20); // 指標が全ての値を計算出来るように一時停止

PrintFormat("Indicator values starting from %s will be written to the file",TimeToString(InpDateStart));

//--- 指標値を複製する

ResetLastError();

if(CopyBuffer(ma_handle,0,InpDateStart,date_finish,ma_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy the indicator values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 適切なバーの到着時間を複製する

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- バッファサイズを受け取る

size=ArraySize(ma_buff);

//--- 指標で使用されたメモリを解放する

IndicatorRelease(ma_handle);

//--- 指標値を書き込むためにファイルを開く（ファイルが存在しない場合は自動的に作成される）

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- 初めにデータサンプルのサイズを書く

FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)size);

//--- 指標の時間と値をファイルに書く

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)time_buff[i]);

FileWriteDouble(file_handle,ma_buff[i]);

}

//--- ファイルを閉じる

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}