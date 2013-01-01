//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileWiteStruct.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- 启动脚本时显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 接收程序端数据的参数

input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // 货币组

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // 时间帧

input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // 复制起始日期的数据

//--- 编写文件数据的参数

input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // 文件名称

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 目录名称

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 存储蜡烛图数据的结构 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct candlesticks

{

double open; // 开盘价

double close; // 收盘价

double high; // 最高价

double low; // 最低价

datetime date; // 日期

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序启动函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();

int size;

datetime time_buff[];

double open_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

candlesticks cand_buff[];

//--- 重置错误值

ResetLastError();

//--- 接收范围内柱形到达时间

if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 接收范围内柱形的最高价

if(CopyHigh(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,high_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of high prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 接收范围内柱形的最低价

if(CopyLow(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,low_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of low prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 接收范围内柱形的开盘价

if(CopyOpen(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,open_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of open prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 接收范围内柱形的收盘价

if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of close prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 定义数组维数

size=ArraySize(time_buff);

//--- 在结构数组保存所有数据

ArrayResize(cand_buff,size);

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

cand_buff[i].open=open_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].close=close_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].high=high_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].low=low_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].date=time_buff[i];

}



//--- 打开用于编写文件结构数组的文件(如果文件不在，则自动创建)

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is open for writing",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));

//--- 准备字节数量的计数器

uint counter=0;

//--- 写下循环数组值

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

counter+=FileWriteStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[i]);

PrintFormat("%d bytes of information is written to %s file",InpFileName,counter);

PrintFormat("Total number of bytes: %d * %d * %d = %d, %s",size,5,8,size*5*8,size*5*8==counter ? "Correct" : "Error");

//--- 关闭文件

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}