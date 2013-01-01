|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileWiteStruct.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
//--- 启动脚本时显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 接收程序端数据的参数
input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // 货币组
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // 时间帧
input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // 复制起始日期的数据
//--- 编写文件数据的参数
input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // 文件名称
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 目录名称
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 存储蜡烛图数据的结构 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct candlesticks
{
double open; // 开盘价
double close; // 收盘价
double high; // 最高价
double low; // 最低价
datetime date; // 日期
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序启动函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();
int size;
datetime time_buff[];
double open_buff[];
double close_buff[];
double high_buff[];
double low_buff[];
candlesticks cand_buff[];
//--- 重置错误值
ResetLastError();
//--- 接收范围内柱形到达时间
if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 接收范围内柱形的最高价
if(CopyHigh(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,high_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of high prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 接收范围内柱形的最低价
if(CopyLow(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,low_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of low prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 接收范围内柱形的开盘价
if(CopyOpen(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,open_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of open prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 接收范围内柱形的收盘价
if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of close prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 定义数组维数
size=ArraySize(time_buff);
//--- 在结构数组保存所有数据
ArrayResize(cand_buff,size);
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
cand_buff[i].open=open_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].close=close_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].high=high_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].low=low_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].date=time_buff[i];
}
//--- 打开用于编写文件结构数组的文件(如果文件不在，则自动创建)
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s file is open for writing",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
//--- 准备字节数量的计数器
uint counter=0;
//--- 写下循环数组值
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
counter+=FileWriteStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[i]);
PrintFormat("%d bytes of information is written to %s file",InpFileName,counter);
PrintFormat("Total number of bytes: %d * %d * %d = %d, %s",size,5,8,size*5*8,size*5*8==counter ? "Correct" : "Error");
//--- 关闭文件
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
}
else
PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
}