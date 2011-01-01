ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンスファイル関数FolderClean 

この関数は、指定されたフォルダ内の全てのファイルを削除します。

bool  FolderClean(
  string  folder_name,      // 削除されるフォルダの名称
  int    common_flag=0      // 範囲
  );

パラメータ

folder_name

[in] 削除されるファイルのディレクトリ名。フォルダの絶対パスを含みます。

common_flag=0

[in]  ディレクトリの場所を決めるフラグ。common_flag = FILE_COMMON の場合、ディレクトリは全てのクライアント端末の共有フォルダ \Terminal\Common\Filesに位置します。その他の場合、ディレクトリはローカルフォルダ（MQL5\Files またはテストの場合 MQL5\Tester\Files）に位置します。

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。

注意事項

セキュリティ上の理由から、MQL5 言語ではファイルの扱いは厳しく制御されています。MQL5 手段を用いて操作されるファイルは、ファイルサンドボックスの外に存在することは出来ません。

全てのファイルとサブディレクトリが削除されて回復不能なので、この関数の使用には注意が必要です。

例:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             Demo_FolderClean.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- 説明
#property description "The script shows a sample use of FolderClean()."
#property description "First, files are created in the specified folder using the FileOpen() function."
#property description "Then, before the files are deleted, a warning is shown using MessageBox()."
 
//--- スクリプトの起動時に入力パラメータのウィンドウを表示する
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 入力パラメータ
input string   foldername="demo_folder"; // MQL5/Files/ にフォルダを作成
input int      files=5;                   // 作成及び削除するファイルの数
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
  string name="testfile";
//--- 初めに端末データフォルダでファイルを開けるか作成する
  for(int N=0;N<files;N++)
    {
    //--- ファイル名は「demo_folder\testfileN.txt」
    string filemane=StringFormat("%s\\%s%d.txt",foldername,name,N);
    //--- ファイルを書き入れフラグで開く。この場合「demo_folder」が自動的に作成される
    int handle=FileOpen(filemane,FILE_WRITE);
    //--- FileOpen() 関数が成功したか見つける
    if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
       {
        PrintFormat("Failed to create file %s. Error code",filemane,GetLastError());
        ResetLastError();
       }
    else
       {
        PrintFormat("File %s has been successfully opened",filemane);
        //--- 開かれたファイルがもう必要ないので閉じる
        FileClose(handle);
       }
    }
 
//--- フォルダ内のファイル数をチェックする
  int k=FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0);
  PrintFormat("Totally the folder %s contains %d files",foldername,k);
 
//--- ダイアログを表示してユーザに聞く
  int choice=MessageBox(StringFormat("You are going to delete %d files from folder %s. Do you want to continue?",foldername,k),
                        "Deleting files from the folder",
                        MB_YESNO|MB_ICONQUESTION); //  「はい（Y）」 と 「いいえ（N）」 の 2 つのボタン
  ResetLastError();
 
//--- 選択されたバージョンによってアクションを実行する
  if(choice==IDYES)
    {
    //--- ファイル削除を開始
    PrintFormat("Trying to delete all files from folder %s",foldername);
    if(FolderClean(foldername,0))
        PrintFormat("Files have been successfully deleted, %d files left in folder %s",
                    foldername,
                    FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0));
    else
        PrintFormat("Failed to delete files from folder %s. Error code %d",foldername,GetLastError());
    }
  else
    PrintFormat("Deletion canceled");
//---
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指定されたフォルダ内のファイル数を返す                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int FilesInFolder(string path,int flag)
 {
  int count=0;
  long handle;
  string filename;
//---
  handle=FileFindFirst(path,filename,flag);
//--- ファイルが見つかったらもっと探す
  if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    //--- ファイル名を表示
    PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);
    //--- 見つかったファイル・フォルダのカウンタを増やす
     count++;
    //--- 全てのファイル・フォルダで検索を開始
    while(FileFindNext(handle,filename))
       {
        PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);
        count++;
       }
    //--- 終了後に忘れずに検索ハンドルを閉じる
    FileFindClose(handle);
    }
  else // ハンドル取得に失敗
    {
    PrintFormat("Files search in folder %s failed",path);
    }
//--- 結果を返す
  return count;
 }

参照

