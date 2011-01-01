//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FolderClean.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.MQL5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- 説明

#property description "The script shows a sample use of FolderClean()."

#property description "First, files are created in the specified folder using the FileOpen() function."

#property description "Then, before the files are deleted, a warning is shown using MessageBox()."



//--- スクリプトの起動時に入力パラメータのウィンドウを表示する

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 入力パラメータ

input string foldername="demo_folder"; // MQL5/Files/ にフォルダを作成

input int files=5; // 作成及び削除するファイルの数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string name="testfile";

//--- 初めに端末データフォルダでファイルを開けるか作成する

for(int N=0;N<files;N++)

{

//--- ファイル名は「demo_folder\testfileN.txt」

string filemane=StringFormat("%s\\%s%d.txt",foldername,name,N);

//--- ファイルを書き入れフラグで開く。この場合「demo_folder」が自動的に作成される

int handle=FileOpen(filemane,FILE_WRITE);

//--- FileOpen() 関数が成功したか見つける

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to create file %s. Error code",filemane,GetLastError());

ResetLastError();

}

else

{

PrintFormat("File %s has been successfully opened",filemane);

//--- 開かれたファイルがもう必要ないので閉じる

FileClose(handle);

}

}



//--- フォルダ内のファイル数をチェックする

int k=FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0);

PrintFormat("Totally the folder %s contains %d files",foldername,k);



//--- ダイアログを表示してユーザに聞く

int choice=MessageBox(StringFormat("You are going to delete %d files from folder %s. Do you want to continue?",foldername,k),

"Deleting files from the folder",

MB_YESNO|MB_ICONQUESTION); // 「はい（Y）」 と 「いいえ（N）」 の 2 つのボタン

ResetLastError();



//--- 選択されたバージョンによってアクションを実行する

if(choice==IDYES)

{

//--- ファイル削除を開始

PrintFormat("Trying to delete all files from folder %s",foldername);

if(FolderClean(foldername,0))

PrintFormat("Files have been successfully deleted, %d files left in folder %s",

foldername,

FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0));

else

PrintFormat("Failed to delete files from folder %s. Error code %d",foldername,GetLastError());

}

else

PrintFormat("Deletion canceled");

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 指定されたフォルダ内のファイル数を返す |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int FilesInFolder(string path,int flag)

{

int count=0;

long handle;

string filename;

//---

handle=FileFindFirst(path,filename,flag);

//--- ファイルが見つかったらもっと探す

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- ファイル名を表示

PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);

//--- 見つかったファイル・フォルダのカウンタを増やす

count++;

//--- 全てのファイル・フォルダで検索を開始

while(FileFindNext(handle,filename))

{

PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);

count++;

}

//--- 終了後に忘れずに検索ハンドルを閉じる

FileFindClose(handle);

}

else // ハンドル取得に失敗

{

PrintFormat("Files search in folder %s failed",path);

}

//--- 結果を返す

return count;

}