//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadFloat.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.MQL5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- Label1 をプロットする

#property indicator_label1 "CloseLine"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- データ読み込みのパラメータ

input string InpFileName="Close.bin"; // file name

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // ディレクトリ名

//--- グローバル変数

int ind=0;

int size=0;

double close_buff[];

datetime time_buff[];

//--- 指標バッファ

double buff[];

double color_buff[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

int def_size=100;

//--- 配列へメモリを割り当てる

ArrayResize(close_buff,def_size);

ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);

//--- ファイルを開く

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- ファイルからデータを読む

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- 時間と価格値を読む

time_buff[size]=(datetime)FileReadDouble(file_handle);

close_buff[size]=(double)FileReadFloat(file_handle);

size++;

//--- オーバーフローしている場合は、配列のサイズを増やす

if(size==def_size)

{

def_size+=100;

ArrayResize(close_buff,def_size);

ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);

}

}

//--- ファイルを閉じる

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is read, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- 配列と指標バッファを関連付ける

SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- チャートでは表示されない指標値を設定する

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

//--- まだ処理されてないバーのループ

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- デフォルトでは 0

buff[i]=0;

color_buff[i]=0; // デフォルトでは赤

//--- まだデータがあるかをチェック

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- 日付が同じならファイルの値を使用する

if(time[i]==time_buff[j])

{

//--- 価格を受け取る

buff[i]=close_buff[j];

//--- 現在の価格は以前の価格を超えた場合、色は青

if(buff[i-1]>buff[i])

color_buff[i]=1;

//--- カウンタを増加する

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す

return(rates_total);

}