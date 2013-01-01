문서화섹션
FileWriteStruct

이 함수는 파일 포인터의 현재 위치에서 시작하여 파라미터로 전달된 구조의 빈(bin) 파일 내용에 씁니다.

uint  FileWriteStruct(
   int          file_handle,       // 파일 핸들
   const void&  struct_object,     // 개체에 연결
   int          size=-1            // 바이트 단위로 작성될 사이즈
   );

Parameters

file_handle

[in] FileOpen()에서 반환된 파일 설명자.

struct_object

[in] 이 구조의 객체에 대한 참조. 구조에는 문자열, 동적 배열 또는 가상 함수가 포함되어서는 안 됩니다.

size=-1

[in] 기록할 바이트 수. 크기가 지정되지 않았거나 지정된 바이트 수가 구조의 크기보다 크면 전체 구조가 기록됩니다.

반환 값

성공하면 함수는 쓴 바이트 수를 반환합니다. 파일 포인터가 동일한 바이트 수만큼 이동됩니다.

예:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Demo_FileWiteStruct.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- 스크립트를 시작할 때 입력 매개 변수의 창을 표시합니다.
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 터미널에서 데이터를 수신하기 위한 매개 변수
input string          InpSymbolName="EURUSD";           // 통화
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1;        // 타임프레임
input datetime        InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // 데이터 복사 시작 날짜
//--- 파일에 데이터를 쓰기 위한 매개 변수
input string          InpFileName="EURUSD.txt";         // 파일명
input string          InpDirectoryName="Data";          // 디렉토리명
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 캔들스틱 데이터 저장 구조                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct candlesticks
  {
   double            open;  // 시가
   double            close; // 종가
   double            high;  // 고가
   double            low;   // 저가
   datetime          date;  // 날짜
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   datetime     date_finish=TimeCurrent();
   int          size;
   datetime     time_buff[];
   double       open_buff[];
   double       close_buff[];
   double       high_buff[];
   double       low_buff[];
   candlesticks cand_buff[];
//--- 에러값 리셋
   ResetLastError();
//--- 범위에서 막대의 도착 시간을 수령
   if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("시간 값 복제 실패. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 범위에서 막대의 고가를 수령
   if(CopyHigh(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,high_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("고가의 값 복제 실패. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 범위로부터 막대의 저가를 수령
   if(CopyLow(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,low_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("저가의 값 복제 실패. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 범위로부터 막대 시가 수령
   if(CopyOpen(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,open_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("시가 값 복제 실패. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 범위로부터 막대의 종가 수령
   if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("종가의 값 복제 실패. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 배열 차원 정의
   size=ArraySize(time_buff);
//--- 구조 배열에 모든 데이터 저장
   ArrayResize(cand_buff,size);
   for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
     {
      cand_buff[i].open=open_buff[i];
      cand_buff[i].close=close_buff[i];
      cand_buff[i].high=high_buff[i];
      cand_buff[i].low=low_buff[i];
      cand_buff[i].date=time_buff[i];
     }
 
//--- 구조 어레이를 파일에 쓰기 위해 파일을 엽니다(파일이 없는 경우 자동으로 생성됨)
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s 파일이 쓰기를 위해 열렸습니다",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("파일 경로: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
      //--- 바이트 수 카운터를 준비
      uint counter=0;
      //--- 루프에 어레이 값 쓰기
      for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
         counter+=FileWriteStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[i]);
      PrintFormat("%d 바이트의 정보가 %s 파일에 기록됩니다",InpFileName,counter);
      PrintFormat("총 바이트 수: %d * %d * %d = %d, %s",size,5,8,size*5*8,size*5*8==counter ? "Correct" : "Error");
      //--- 파일 닫기
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("데이터가 작성됐습니다, %s 파일이 닫힙니다",InpFileName);
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("%s 파일 열기 실패, 에러 코드 = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
  }

