FileReadNumber

CSV ファイルから、現在の位置から区切り文字までの文字列（またはテキスト行の終わり）を読み込み、読んだ文字列をdouble 型の値に変換します。

double  FileReadNumber(
  int  file_handle    // ファイルハンドル
  );

パラメータ

file_handle

[in] FileOpen() から戻されたファイル記述子

戻り値

double 型の値

FileWriteString 関数の例の実行によって取得されたファイルが使用されます）

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Demo_FileReadNumber.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- Label1 をプロットする
#property indicator_label1 "Overbought & Oversold"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_BARS
#property indicator_color1 clrRed, clrBlue
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- データ読み込みのパラメータ
input string InpFileName="RSI.csv";   // ファイル名
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // ディレクトリ名
//--- 指標バッファ
double   open_buff[];
double   high_buff[];
double   low_buff[];
double   close_buff[];
double   color_buff[];
//--- 買いすぎ変数
int      ovb_ind=0;
int      ovb_size=0;
datetime ovb_time[];
//--- 売りすぎ変数
int      ovs_ind=0;
int      ovs_size=0;
datetime ovs_time[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- デフォルトの配列サイズの変数
  int ovb_def_size=100;
  int ovs_def_size=100;
//--- 変数にメモリを割り当てる
  ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);
  ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);
//--- ファイルを開く
  ResetLastError();
  int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);
  if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);
    PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
    double value;
    //--- ファイルからデータを読む
    while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
       {
        //--- 文字列の初めの値を読む
        value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);
        //--- 関数の結果に応じて異なる配列を読む
        if(value>=70)
           ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);
        else
           ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);
       }
    //--- ファイルを閉じる
    FileClose(file_handle);
    PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
    }
  else
    {
    PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
    return(INIT_FAILED);
    }
//--- 配列の結合
  SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
  SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
  SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
  SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
  SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//---- チャートでは表示されない指標値を設定する
  PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ファイルの文字列データを読む                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)
 {
  bool flag=false;
//--- 文字列の終わりかファイルの終わりまで読む
  while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))
    {
    //--- 数を読んだ後にキャリッジをシフトする
    if(flag)
        FileReadNumber(file_handle);
    //--- 現在の日付を格納する
     arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
     size++;
    //--- 必要な場合配列サイズを増やす
    if(size==def_size)
       {
        def_size+=100;
        ArrayResize(arr,def_size);
       }
    //--- 最初の反復をすり抜ける
     flag=true;
    }
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
              const int prev_calculated,
              const datetime &time[],
              const double &open[],
              const double &high[],
              const double &low[],
              const double &close[],
              const long &tick_volume[],
              const long &volume[],
              const int &spread[])
 {
  ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
  ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
  ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
  ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
  ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- まだ処理されてないバーのループ
  for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
    {
    //--- デフォルトでは 0
     open_buff[i]=0;
     high_buff[i]=0;
     low_buff[i]=0;
     close_buff[i]=0;
     color_buff[i]=0;
    //--- まだデータがあるかをチェック
    if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)
        for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)
          {
          //--- 日付が一致した場合、バーが買われ過ぎ領域にある
          if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])
             {
              open_buff[i]=open[i];
              high_buff[i]=high[i];
              low_buff[i]=low[i];
              close_buff[i]=close[i];
              //--- 0 - 赤
              color_buff[i]=0;
              //--- カウンタを増加する
              ovb_ind=j+1;
              break;
             }
          }
    //--- データがまだあるかをチェック
    if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)
        for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)
          {
          //--- 日付が一致した場合、バーが売られ過ぎ領域にある
          if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])
             {
              open_buff[i]=open[i];
              high_buff[i]=high[i];
              low_buff[i]=low[i];
              close_buff[i]=close[i];
              //--- 1 - 青
              color_buff[i]=1;
              //--- カウンタを増加する
              ovs_ind=j+1;
              break;
             }
          }
    }
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
  return(rates_total);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent イベントハンドラ                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                const long &lparam,
                const double &dparam,
                const string &sparam
                 ）
 {
//--- スケールに合わせて指標の幅を変更する
  if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)
    PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);
  else
    PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);
 }

参照

FileWriteString