#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- Label1 をプロットする

#property indicator_label1 "Overbought & Oversold"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_BARS

#property indicator_color1 clrRed, clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- データ読み込みのパラメータ

input string InpFileName="RSI.csv"; // ファイル名

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // ディレクトリ名

//--- 指標バッファ

double open_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double color_buff[];

//--- 買いすぎ変数

int ovb_ind=0;

int ovb_size=0;

datetime ovb_time[];

//--- 売りすぎ変数

int ovs_ind=0;

int ovs_size=0;

datetime ovs_time[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- デフォルトの配列サイズの変数

int ovb_def_size=100;

int ovs_def_size=100;

//--- 変数にメモリを割り当てる

ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);

ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);

//--- ファイルを開く

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

double value;

//--- ファイルからデータを読む

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- 文字列の初めの値を読む

value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- 関数の結果に応じて異なる配列を読む

if(value>=70)

ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);

else

ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);

}

//--- ファイルを閉じる

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- 配列の結合

SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- チャートでは表示されない指標値を設定する

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ファイルの文字列データを読む |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)

{

bool flag=false;

//--- 文字列の終わりかファイルの終わりまで読む

while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- 数を読んだ後にキャリッジをシフトする

if(flag)

FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- 現在の日付を格納する

arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);

size++;

//--- 必要な場合配列サイズを増やす

if(size==def_size)

{

def_size+=100;

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

}

//--- 最初の反復をすり抜ける

flag=true;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

//--- まだ処理されてないバーのループ

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- デフォルトでは 0

open_buff[i]=0;

high_buff[i]=0;

low_buff[i]=0;

close_buff[i]=0;

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- まだデータがあるかをチェック

if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)

for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)

{

//--- 日付が一致した場合、バーが買われ過ぎ領域にある

if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 0 - 赤

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- カウンタを増加する

ovb_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

//--- データがまだあるかをチェック

if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)

for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)

{

//--- 日付が一致した場合、バーが売られ過ぎ領域にある

if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 1 - 青

color_buff[i]=1;

//--- カウンタを増加する

ovs_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ChartEvent イベントハンドラ |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam

）

{

//--- スケールに合わせて指標の幅を変更する

if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);

else

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);

}