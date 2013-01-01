文档部分
MQL5参考文件函数FileWriteDouble 

FileWriteDouble

函数编辑双精度参量到文件中，从文件指针的当前仓位开始。

uint  FileWriteDouble(
   int     file_handle,     // 文件句柄
   double  value            // 书写值
   );

参量

file_handle

[in]  通过 FileOpen()返回文件说明符。

value

[in]   双精度类型值。

返回值

如果成功函数返回编辑的字节数量 (在此情况下 sizeof(双精度)=8). 文件指标以相同数量字节转换。

示例 :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         Demo_FileWriteDouble.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- 启动脚本时显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 接收程序端数据的参数
input string             InpSymbolName="EURJPY";           // 货币组
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES    InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_M15;       // 时间帧
input int                InpMAPeriod=10;                   // 平滑期
input int                InpMAShift=0;                     // 指标变化
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     InpMAMethod=MODE_SMA;             // 平滑类型
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;      // 价格类型
input datetime           InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // 复制起始日期的数据
//--- 编写文件数据的参数
input string             InpFileName="MA.csv";    // 文件名称
input string             InpDirectoryName="Data"// 目录名称
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序启动函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();
   double   ma_buff[];
   datetime time_buff[];
   int      size;
//--- 接收 MA 指标句柄
   ResetLastError();
   int ma_handle=iMA(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpMAPeriod,InpMAShift,InpMAMethod,InpAppliedPrice);
   if(ma_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 接收指标句柄失败
      PrintFormat("Error when receiving indicator handle. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 循环直至指标计算所有值
   while(BarsCalculated(ma_handle)==-1)
      Sleep(20); // 暂停允许指标计算所有值
   PrintFormat("Indicator values starting from %s will be written to the file",TimeToString(InpDateStart));
//--- 复制指标值
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ma_handle,0,InpDateStart,date_finish,ma_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy the indicator values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 复制相应的柱形到达时间
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 接收缓冲区大小
   size=ArraySize(ma_buff);
//--- 释放指标占据的内存
   IndicatorRelease(ma_handle);
//--- 打开编写指标值的文件（如果文件不在，则自动创建）
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
      //--- 首先，写下数据样本的大小
      FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)size);
      //--- 写下文件的指标时间和值
      for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
        {
         FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)time_buff[i]);
         FileWriteDouble(file_handle,ma_buff[i]);
        }
      //--- 关闭文件
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
  }

另见

真实型（双精度型，浮点型）