//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileWriteArray.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- 输入参数

input string InpFileName="data.bin";

input string InpDirectoryName="SomeFolder";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 存储价格数据的结构 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct prices

{

datetime date; // 日期

double bid; // 买入价

double ask; // 卖出价

};

//--- 全局变量

int count=0;

int size=20;

string path=InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName;

prices arr[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 专家初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 为数组分配内存

ArrayResize(arr,size);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 专家去初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- 如果计数，编写其余的计数字符串<n

WriteData(count);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 专家订单号函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- 保存数组数据

arr[count].date=TimeCurrent();

arr[count].bid=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

arr[count].ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);

//--- 显示当前数据

Print("Date = ",arr[count].date," Bid = ",arr[count].bid," Ask = ",arr[count].ask);

//--- 增加计数器

count++;

//--- 如果填写数组，向文件写入数据和零

if(count==size)

{

WriteData(size);

count=0;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 向文件写下数组的n元素 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void WriteData(const int n)

{

//--- 打开文件

ResetLastError();

int handle=FileOpen(path,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 向文件结尾写下数组数据

FileSeek(handle,0,SEEK_END);

FileWriteArray(handle,arr,0,n);

//--- 关闭文件

FileClose(handle);

}

else

Print("Failed to open the file, error ",GetLastError());

}