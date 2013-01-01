//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileWriteArray.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- 입력 매개 변수

input string InpFileName="data.bin";

input string InpDirectoryName="SomeFolder";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 가격 데이터 저장 구조 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct prices

{

datetime date; // 날짜

double bid; // 입찰가

double ask; // 요청가

};

//--- 글로벌 변수

int count=0;

int size=20;

string path=InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName;

prices arr[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 배열용 메모리 할당

ArrayResize(arr,size);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert 초기화 해제 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- 카운트가 n보다 작을 경우 남은 카운트를 씁니다

WriteData(count);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert 틱 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- 배열에 데이터 저장

arr[count].date=TimeCurrent();

arr[count].bid=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

arr[count].ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);

//--- 현재 데이터를 보여줌

Print("Date = ",arr[count].date," Bid = ",arr[count].bid," Ask = ",arr[count].ask);

//--- 카운터 증가

count++;

//--- 배열이 가득 찬 경우 파일에 데이터를 기록한 후 0으로 설정합니다

if(count==size)

{

WriteData(size);

count=0;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 파일에 배열의 요소 기록 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void WriteData(const int n)

{

//--- 파일 열기

ResetLastError();

int handle=FileOpen(path,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 파일 끝에 어레이 데이터를 씁니다

FileSeek(handle,0,SEEK_END);

FileWriteArray(handle,arr,0,n);

//--- 파일 닫기

FileClose(handle);

}

else

Print("파일 오픈 실패, 오류 ",GetLastError());

}