Vantage US500 Pulse

English

Vantage US500 Pulse: High-Velocity Institutional Execution for US500

Finally, a systematic trading solution engineered specifically for the unique liquidity profile of the S&P 500. Vantage S&P Pulse is a high-frequency momentum engine designed to capture rapid price expansions during peak market hours while maintaining rigorous capital preservation protocols.

Performance Analytics Based on verified backtesting data, the strategy demonstrates exceptional stability:

  • Net Profit: Generated 10,572.62 from an initial deposit of 5,000.00.

  • Profit Factor: Maintains a robust 1.84 ratio.

  • Drawdown Management: Conservative equity drawdown maximal of only 0.89% (139.91).

  • Recovery Factor: 75.55, demonstrating the system's ability to rebound swiftly.

Core Technical Features

  • Momentum Overdrive: Utilizes an 800ms pulse window to identify institutional breakout points with precision.

  • Institutional Risk Armor: A dynamic volatility filter (4.0 deviation) prevents entries during toxic price action or artificial spreads.

  • NY Session Focus: Optimized to trade exclusively during high-liquidity New York hours.

  • Dynamic Profit Tethering: An active trailing protocol (48-point step) locks in gains while allowing for maximum winner extension.


Prodotti consigliati
Boom 500 Players
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Boom 500 Players - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Boom 500 Players is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading the Boom 500 Index synthetic pair on the Deriv platform. This automated system has been designed with a high-frequency trading strategy that capitalizes on the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility indices. Backtesting Results Extensive backtesting conducted from January 2024 to November 2025 demonstrates exceptional performance: Total Return: $691.40 (+6
Buffalo Trader BOT
Douglas Serra Braga Junior
Experts
The Buffalo Trader BOT is the most complete QUANT solution on the market. With it you'll be able to create any strategy you want, and better, without tying yourself to specialist models that only perform specific tasks. With Buffalo, you will have a true ally for your operations, as you will have the freedom to define, test and train the best Quantitative Trading models using a single and powerful tool. See what you can do with your Buffalo Robot BASIC DEFINITIONS OF STRATEGY Define names for
STfusionPRO
Alejandro Bordes De Santa Ana
Experts
STFusion Pro — Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System "The perfect fusion of strategies to maximize your trading." 1. Overview STFusion Pro  is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that integrates  8 independent technical strategies  with dynamic and sophisticated risk management. It is ideal for trading stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, and futures. Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it adapts behavior according to market conditions, volatility, and trend, aiming to maximize opportuni
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
Algo Scalper EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experts
Algo Scalper EA is a confluence day trading robot using market orders and it trades during Trading Sessions. The EA exercise consistency and risk management, it has 2 entry signals produced from  Moving Averages(90 & 120) to harvest the most out of the trending market (on automatic mode). It is capable of allowing you to trade any symbol you want and during the time you want. Profits can only be secured by take profit level. Low spread is highly recommended for this EA, and you will see signific
Dynamics Pips Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
Neon Shadow EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
Neon Shadow — una soluzione di trading unica che ti aiuta a imparare e a passare al livello successivo Ho cercato di creare una soluzione di trading unica, accessibile a qualsiasi principiante o professionista, indipendentemente dal tuo livello attuale. L’idea principale è stata combinare il machine learning con tecniche di trading avanzate in modo da trarre il massimo dal loro utilizzo congiunto. Il sistema è adatto sia per far crescere piccoli depositi in 1–2 mesi, sia per investimenti a lung
FREE
FXGrowth2
Ngoc Ha Le
Experts
FXGrowth2 – Automated Trading Strategy FXGrowth2 is an automated trading strategy developed with a primary objective: maximizing the return-to-drawdown ratio while maintaining strict risk control , with maximum account drawdown kept below 15% . To ensure robustness and consistency, the system has been backtested over 5 years of historical data across 28 currency pairs , derived from the 7 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD, and JPY . Only when a currency pair meets our predefined per
BoomAndCrashEA
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
The BoomAndCrashEA , based on vector machine learning, is an advanced trading tool that uses the latest advances in computing technology to analyze the forex market and predict future price movements. The Expert Advisor will use vector machine learning to learn huge amounts of historical data and quickly and efficiently detect patterns in the market. It will use a sophisticated and complex proprietary algorithm which uses advanced mathematical calculations to solve complex problems and optimize
Break US
Mauro Lomazzi
Experts
Break US MT5 Overview: Break US is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize your trading approach. With sophisticated algorithms and advanced market analysis, Break US autonomously opens, manages, and closes positions, eliminating the need for manual intervention. Pre-optimized and ready to go, this EA works on the US30/DJI market with a 12-minute timeframe. The only information you need to provide is the risk percentage for each trade. Features: Complete Automation : Hands-Free T
Templerfx Nightmare
Shamary A Guy
Experts
Templerfx Nightmare is an EA that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze data of many indicators. EA will have the best option to enter orders. The biggest difference of Templerfx Nightmare  is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible because of a set of indicators to control entry points and manage open orders.  This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index ) pair on the M15 timeframe on a spec
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experts
BlackBox XAU — Expert Advisor Avanzato per l’Oro Panoramica BlackBox XAU è un sistema di trading progettato con cura per generare profitti sul mercato dell’oro mantenendo al tempo stesso un controllo rigoroso sul drawdown. Invece di inseguire ogni movimento del mercato, applica un approccio disciplinato e basato su regole, capace di adattarsi alla volatilità e di selezionare esclusivamente le opportunità ad alta probabilità . L’EA valuta costantemente le condizioni di mercato in tempo reale, fil
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Gold Grok
Ihar Tsitou
Experts
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) Day Тип Artificial intelligence Минимальный депозит 1500 USD (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с ЛЮБЫМ брокером ДА Запуск без предварительных настроек ДА Данный эксперт представляет собой ансамблевую систему моделей, обученный на пространстве синтезированных фракталов высокой размерности Второго уровня. Живой Сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2343812?source=Site+Profile+Seller Ключевые особенности: Безопасность депозита Не использу
AG scalper pro
Shamriz Hakimi
Experts
AG SCALPER PRO 1.0 The Ultimate Gold Growth Engine Experience the power of precision with AG SCALPER PRO , an elite MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). This isn't just a trading bot; it's a high-frequency sniper built to protect and grow small-to-medium accounts with surgical accuracy. Core Technologies: ️ Zero-Loss Logic (The Guardian System): The "AG" stands for Advanced Guard. Once a trade hits your profit target, the robot locks in the gains. If the p
Sparking Rush
Vladyslav Buhera
Experts
This advisor is designed to work with a trading platform and implements an automated strategy for opening and closing positions based on technical indicators. It analyzes the current price in relation to a Simple Moving Average (SMA) over a specified period and uses the Average True Range (ATR) to determine potential stop-loss levels. The advisor aims to take action when the price deviates from the mean, applying user-defined input parameters such as lot size, stop-loss and take-profit levels, a
Quantum Sig
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
**Quantum Signal** is a professional Expert Advisor engineered for fully automated trading on Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Crafted to meet MQL5 Market standards, it combines cutting-edge algorithms, flexible risk controls and an intuitive settings interface to deliver consistent profits and minimal drawdown. A minimum deposit of **10 000 USD** unlocks trading on most major and minor currency pairs as well as crypto symbols. --- ## Overview & Purpose * Automates trade entries and exits u
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Experts
Ciao, sono   NESCO   / - Sono un esperto di robot completamente automatici e analizzo in modo indipendente il mercato e prendo decisioni commerciali. Alcune delle mie funzioni sono scritte utilizzando   GPT-4_COPILOT   e ottimizzate da   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK   . Ho il mio server per ricevere eventi finanziari nel mondo. Posso lavorare per te 24 ore su 24, 5 giorni su 7 senza il tuo intervento e avvisarti con un messaggio al telefono se è necessaria la tua attenzione; La mia caratteristica princ
Fx Trend Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Fx Trend Scalper uses the Bollinger Bands indicator with intelligent settings and combinations. Furthermore, it uses various Price Action features to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Trend Scalper is for you. Fx Trend Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample
High Frequency AI v5
Biswanath Rou
Experts
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| High Frequency AI Trader for Gold & BTC for 1 min chart Advanced ML-based Strategy | //| Description: | //| This EA uses artificial intelligence and machine learning | //| algorithms for high-frequency trading on Gold (XAUUSD) and | //| Bitcoin (BTCUSD). It combines multiple technical indicators, | //| price pattern recognition, and predictive analytics to execute | //| rapid trades with high accuracy. | //| | //| Key Fea
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
AI Breakdown
Yurii Yasny
5 (1)
Experts
Only 2 copies available for $299.00. Next price 999 USD AI Breakdown is a scalping strategy based on artificial intelligence. Most trading parameters will be automatically retrained and adjusted to the current market thanks to the author&#39;s algorithm of market analysis. The strategy does not require any optimization. Set it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of AI Breakdown: - self-learning parameters - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Jupiter Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
Horizontal Volumes
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Horizontal Volumes Indicator - using a histogram, displays the volume of transactions at a certain price without reference to time. At the same time, the histogram appears directly in the terminal window, and each column of the volume is easily correlated with the quote value of the currency pair. The indicator practically does not require changing the settings, and if desired, any trader can figure them out. The volume of transactions is of great importance in exchange trading, usually an inc
TR Basket Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Experts
TR_BASKET_AI_PRO v2.0 (MT5) Institutional-Style Basket EA | Smart Exit | Capital Guard | Daily Protection TR_BASKET_AI_PRO is a professional basket trading Expert Advisor designed for traders and investors who care about capital preservation, controlled exposure, and intelligent exits — not aggressive gambling grids. Unlike classic grid EAs that depend on hope and wide recovery, TR_BASKET_AI_PRO manages every position as one basket , with strict limits on risk, margin usage, and daily perform
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Fight Knight
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Fight Knight bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread, and use VPS. Fight Knight is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. During testing, the spread can be adjusted. The lower t
Handpromaxx
Viet Thanh Nguyen
Experts
DUAL-DIRECTION GRID SYSTEM • Simultaneous BUY and SELL grid management • Dynamic pending order placement with price tracking • Intelligent order spacing and distance control • Automatic grid adjustment based on market conditions • Support for trend-following or counter-trend strategies ADVANCED DCA STRATEGY • Configurable lot multiplier (martingale/anti-martingale) • Additional lot increment per level • Customizable decimal precision for lot sizing • Automatic position averaging • Smart en
RazorQuant AI
Steffen Schmidt
Experts
RAZORQUANT AI v3.7 (MT5 EA)  Purpose: Automated trading EA that combines classic technical filters with machine-learning signals and optional external AI (LLM) advice to decide BUY/SELL/HOLD and manage trades. Core trading + risk rules: Runs on a chosen timeframe (default M1 ), with MagicNumber , max trades per symbol/day , minimum minutes between trades , max spread , and daily loss limit (% of balance) . Position sizing supports fixed lot or risk-% . Technical filters (rule-based): Trend/MA s
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (12)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.96 (23)
Experts
Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (29)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (14)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro). Funziona combinando nove strategie di trading indipendenti, ognuna innescata da diverse condizioni di mercato e intervalli temporali (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente i suoi ingressi e i filtri. La logica principale dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche grid, martingala o di mediazione (averaging) . Tut
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
Segnale live (conto reale) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Questo EA utilizza la stessa logica e le stesse regole di esecuzione del segnale di trading reale verificato mostrato su MQL5. Se utilizzato con le impostazioni consigliate e ottimizzate e con un broker ECN / RAW spread affidabile , il comportamento nel trading reale dovrebbe riflettere da vicino le prestazioni e la struttura del segnale live. Si prega di notare che i risultati individuali p
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Scambia la tempesta, controlla il Vortice” Vortex Turbo rappresenta la prossima fase evolutiva del trading intelligente: uno sviluppo unico che unisce un'architettura di intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia, una logica di mercato adattiva e un controllo preciso del rischio. Basato su comprovati principi algoritmici, integra molteplici strategie in un ecosistema unificato ad alta velocità, alimentato da un nuovo livello di intelligenza predittiva. Progettato come esperto di
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
Experts
P rezzo speciale di  $109  (prezzo regolare: $365) . Guida alla configurazione e all'uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   ABS Signal .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con controlli di rischio integrati . Progettato sia per trader nuovi che esperti, ABS EA è facile da configurare, comple
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3 (2)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un consulente di trading professionale per negoziare qualsiasi asset senza martingala o griglie dall'autore con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. La maggior parte dei consulenti top lavora con l'oro in crescita. Appaiono brillanti nei test... finché l'oro sale. Ma cosa succede quando il trend si esaurisce? Chi proteggerà il tuo deposito? HTTP EA non crede nella crescita eterna — si adatta al mercato mutevole e è progettato per diversificare ampiamente il tuo portafoglio d
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Cheat Engine è un sistema di scalping sull’oro di fascia intermedia in grado di prendere decisioni basate sul sentiment globale del forex tramite API web. Segnale live di Cheat Engine in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale verrà aumentato. Prezzo a tempo limitato 199  USD Solo trading a colpo singolo. Nessuna grid o martingala, mai. Uscite con trailing stop intelligente che si adattano alla volatilità giornaliera Il sentiment globale del forex è una misurazione delle posizioni di centinaia di migliaia di
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Leggi prima questo (molto importante) Non progettato per il flipping di conti a breve termine o per profitti rapidi Nessuna Martingala / Nessuna Griglia / Nessuna IA Progettato per i trader focalizzati sulla coerenza a lungo termine Risultati in tempo reale:   Segnale in tempo reale   |   Portafoglio principale   |   Risultati FTMO PREZZO DI LANCIO! Solo 4 copie rimaste al prezzo attuale. Prezzo successivo $449. Prezzo finale $999 Che cos'è Gold Atlas? Gold Atlas è un sistema di trading autom
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****7 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (55)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Altri dall’autore
BTC Apex Equity Accelerator
Vishnu Bajpai
1 (1)
Experts
BTC APEX EQUITY ACCELERATOR: L'evoluzione dell'HFT Scalping SEI PRONTO PER UN'OPPORTUNITÀ IRRIPETIBILE? Smetti di guardare il tuo saldo scendere a causa di indicatori lenti. BTC Apex è un motore cinetico ad alta frequenza (HFT) progettato per scalare piccoli conti verso rendimenti professionali sfruttando la volatilità del Bitcoin. La Strategia: Momentum Cinetico. Identifica l'esatto millisecondo in cui il volume crea un vuoto di liquidità. Caratteristiche Elite: Filtro per il flusso tossico (an
Fakeout Matrix Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Institutional Liquidity Sweep & Stop Hunt Detector The FAKEOUT MATRIX PRO is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to identify the exact moments when institutional players "trap" retail traders. By monitoring session extremes and detecting high-probability Liquidity Sweeps, this indicator provides the technical edge needed to trade reversals with precision. The Institutional Logic Large financial institutions require significant liquidity to fill their orders. They often find this liquid
FREE
Zenith Session Flux
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Zenith Session Flux is a professional-grade technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and visualize institutional trading windows known as ICT Killzones. The indicator automates the process of time-alignment by synchronizing your broker's server time with New York local time, ensuring that session boxes and price pivots appear at the precise institutional moments regardless of your broker's timezone. Indicator Features: Automatic Timezone Sync: Automatically calculates the offset
FREE
ORB with Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Opening Range Breakout Pro Professional ORB Session Indicator for MT5 Opening Range Breakout Pro is a highly visual, fully customizable Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for intraday, session-based, and prop-firm traders . The indicator automatically plots the Opening Range High and Low , along with multiple target levels above and below the range , allowing traders to clearly visualize breakout zones, retests, and profit objectives directly on the chart. This too
Adaptive Session Trend Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Adaptive Session Trend Pro Easy Plug-and-Play Auto-Optimized Session Trend Indicator for MT5 Adaptive Session Trend Pro is a fully automatic, session-aware trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 that intelligently adapts to the symbol, instrument type, and broker trading session — with zero manual configuration required . Simply attach the indicator to any chart and it instantly: Detects the traded instrument (XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD, Forex pairs) Detects broker server time automatically Applies the cor
FREE
AI Trend and Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
FREE
No Wick Candle Identifier
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
No Wick Candle Identifier Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them. The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs , and it w
FREE
Trailing SL Bot
Vishnu Bajpai
5 (1)
Utilità
Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management: The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Once your posi
Gold Grid Quantum
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Overview Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions. The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends. The system has been exten
XAU Precision Trader
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
XAU Precision Trader (M1) 310 copies already sold, next price increase after 150 copies, buy now to avail discounted price Professional Gold Scalping EA Built for Real Market Conditions XAU Precision Trader is a professional-grade Gold-only (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor , engineered for traders who prioritize realistic performance, disciplined risk management, and long-term consistency over artificially smooth or over-optimized equity curves. This EA is built to trade real market behavior ,
GBPUSD velocity pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
GPBUSD Velocity Pro 200 copies already sold, next price increase after 400 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for GBPUSD (M5 Optimized) GPBUSD Velocity Pro is a professionally engineered high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor built exclusively for GBPUSD (Cable) . It is designed to exploit intraday volatility with precision execution, strict risk control, and full broker adaptability. This EA is optimized to run on the M5 timeframe and is rea
USDJPY gopher blitz
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
USDJPY Gopher Blitz 200 copies already sold already, next price increase after 200 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for USDJPY (M5 Optimized) USDJPY Gopher Blitz is a precision-built high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed specifically for the unique volatility and execution characteristics of USDJPY . Engineered for speed, efficiency, and stability, this EA focuses on capturing rapid intraday price bursts while maintaining extremel
EURUSD propflow scalper
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
EURUSD PropFlow Scalper 350 copies already sold, next price increase after 200 copies, buy now to avail discounted price !! Prop Firm Challenge–Focused Scalper Built for Low Drawdown & Consistency EURUSD PropFlow Scalper is a specialized prop-firm–first scalping Expert Advisor , engineered to help traders pass evaluations and challenges , not chase reckless growth. Every design choice in this EA prioritizes drawdown control, high win-rate stability, and rule compliance , making it particularly
BTC PropPulse Sentinel
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
BTC PropPulse Sentinel  300 copies already sold, next price increase after 100 copies, buy now to avail discounted price !! Plug-and-Play Bitcoin Scalping EA for Crypto Prop Firm Challenges BTC PropPulse Sentinel is a professionally engineered Bitcoin (BTC) scalping Expert Advisor built specifically to help traders pass crypto prop firm challenges with minimal drawdown and high consistency . The EA is fully optimized internally and designed as a true plug-and-play system . No parameter tuning,
Big Daddy Nasdaq Turbo Pulse
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
BIG DADDY NASDAQ - TURBO PULSE: IL DOMINATORE SUPREMO DEL MERCATO Il "Big Daddy" di tutti gli EA per NASDAQ è qui. Progettato per l'ambiente ad alta velocità dell'indice US Tech 100, Turbo Pulse rappresenta l'apice dello scalping algoritmico basato sul momentum. Il sistema utilizza dati tick grezzi per catturare i rapidi cambiamenti del mercato prima che appaiano sui grafici standard. Metriche di Performance Istituzionali Deposito Iniziale: 500.00 Profitto Netto Totale: 45,148.64 Fattore di Prof
ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor Sistema automatico per Ethereum basato su liquidità e momentum Ethereum offre una maggiore frequenza di opportunità rispetto a oro e Bitcoin. Il sistema opera senza indicatori tradizionali, senza martingala e senza griglie, concentrandosi sulla struttura reale del prezzo. Risultati: Profit Factor: 2.82 Drawdown massimo: ~4.6% Operazioni totali: 6,613 Percentuale vincenti: 57.42%
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione