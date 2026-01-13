Vantage US500 Pulse
- Vishnu Bajpai
- 버전: 1.40
- 활성화: 10
Vantage US500 Pulse: High-Velocity Institutional Execution for US500
Finally, a systematic trading solution engineered specifically for the unique liquidity profile of the S&P 500. Vantage S&P Pulse is a high-frequency momentum engine designed to capture rapid price expansions during peak market hours while maintaining rigorous capital preservation protocols.
Performance Analytics Based on verified backtesting data, the strategy demonstrates exceptional stability:
Net Profit: Generated 10,572.62 from an initial deposit of 5,000.00.
Profit Factor: Maintains a robust 1.84 ratio.
Drawdown Management: Conservative equity drawdown maximal of only 0.89% (139.91).
Recovery Factor: 75.55, demonstrating the system's ability to rebound swiftly.
Core Technical Features
Momentum Overdrive: Utilizes an 800ms pulse window to identify institutional breakout points with precision.
Institutional Risk Armor: A dynamic volatility filter (4.0 deviation) prevents entries during toxic price action or artificial spreads.
NY Session Focus: Optimized to trade exclusively during high-liquidity New York hours.
Dynamic Profit Tethering: An active trailing protocol (48-point step) locks in gains while allowing for maximum winner extension.