Vantage US500 Pulse: High-Velocity Institutional Execution for US500

Finally, a systematic trading solution engineered specifically for the unique liquidity profile of the S&P 500. Vantage S&P Pulse is a high-frequency momentum engine designed to capture rapid price expansions during peak market hours while maintaining rigorous capital preservation protocols.

Performance Analytics Based on verified backtesting data, the strategy demonstrates exceptional stability:

  • Net Profit: Generated 10,572.62 from an initial deposit of 5,000.00.

  • Profit Factor: Maintains a robust 1.84 ratio.

  • Drawdown Management: Conservative equity drawdown maximal of only 0.89% (139.91).

  • Recovery Factor: 75.55, demonstrating the system's ability to rebound swiftly.

Core Technical Features

  • Momentum Overdrive: Utilizes an 800ms pulse window to identify institutional breakout points with precision.

  • Institutional Risk Armor: A dynamic volatility filter (4.0 deviation) prevents entries during toxic price action or artificial spreads.

  • NY Session Focus: Optimized to trade exclusively during high-liquidity New York hours.

  • Dynamic Profit Tethering: An active trailing protocol (48-point step) locks in gains while allowing for maximum winner extension.


BTC Apex Equity Accelerator
Vishnu Bajpai
1 (1)
Experts
BTC APEX EQUITY ACCELERATOR: The Evolution of HFT Scalping ARE YOU READY FOR A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY? Stop watching your equity bleed with outdated indicators and slow strategies. The BTC Apex Equity Accelerator is not just another trading bot; it is a high-frequency (HFT) kinetic engine designed specifically to take small accounts and scale them into professional-grade returns using the raw volatility of Bitcoin. This is the bridge between retail trading and institutional quant executi
Fakeout Matrix Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicators
Institutional Liquidity Sweep & Stop Hunt Detector The FAKEOUT MATRIX PRO is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to identify the exact moments when institutional players "trap" retail traders. By monitoring session extremes and detecting high-probability Liquidity Sweeps, this indicator provides the technical edge needed to trade reversals with precision. The Institutional Logic Large financial institutions require significant liquidity to fill their orders. They often find this liquid
FREE
Zenith Session Flux
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicators
Zenith Session Flux is a professional-grade technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and visualize institutional trading windows known as ICT Killzones. The indicator automates the process of time-alignment by synchronizing your broker's server time with New York local time, ensuring that session boxes and price pivots appear at the precise institutional moments regardless of your broker's timezone. Indicator Features: Automatic Timezone Sync: Automatically calculates the offset
FREE
ORB with Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicators
Opening Range Breakout Pro Professional ORB Session Indicator for MT5 Opening Range Breakout Pro is a highly visual, fully customizable Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for intraday, session-based, and prop-firm traders . The indicator automatically plots the Opening Range High and Low , along with multiple target levels above and below the range , allowing traders to clearly visualize breakout zones, retests, and profit objectives directly on the chart. This too
Adaptive Session Trend Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicators
Adaptive Session Trend Pro Easy Plug-and-Play Auto-Optimized Session Trend Indicator for MT5 Adaptive Session Trend Pro is a fully automatic, session-aware trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 that intelligently adapts to the symbol, instrument type, and broker trading session — with zero manual configuration required . Simply attach the indicator to any chart and it instantly: Detects the traded instrument (XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD, Forex pairs) Detects broker server time automatically Applies the cor
FREE
AI Trend and Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicators
AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
FREE
No Wick Candle Identifier
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicators
No Wick Candle Identifier Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them. The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs , and it w
FREE
Trailing SL Bot
Vishnu Bajpai
5 (1)
Utilities
Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management: The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Once your posi
Gold Grid Quantum
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Overview Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions. The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends. The system has been exten
XAU Precision Trader
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
XAU Precision Trader (M1) 310 copies already sold, next price increase after 150 copies, buy now to avail discounted price Professional Gold Scalping EA Built for Real Market Conditions XAU Precision Trader is a professional-grade Gold-only (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor , engineered for traders who prioritize realistic performance, disciplined risk management, and long-term consistency over artificially smooth or over-optimized equity curves. This EA is built to trade real market behavior ,
GBPUSD velocity pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
GPBUSD Velocity Pro 200 copies already sold, next price increase after 400 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for GBPUSD (M5 Optimized) GPBUSD Velocity Pro is a professionally engineered high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor built exclusively for GBPUSD (Cable) . It is designed to exploit intraday volatility with precision execution, strict risk control, and full broker adaptability. This EA is optimized to run on the M5 timeframe and is rea
USDJPY gopher blitz
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
USDJPY Gopher Blitz 200 copies already sold already, next price increase after 200 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for USDJPY (M5 Optimized) USDJPY Gopher Blitz is a precision-built high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed specifically for the unique volatility and execution characteristics of USDJPY . Engineered for speed, efficiency, and stability, this EA focuses on capturing rapid intraday price bursts while maintaining extremel
EURUSD propflow scalper
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
EURUSD PropFlow Scalper 350 copies already sold, next price increase after 200 copies, buy now to avail discounted price !! Prop Firm Challenge–Focused Scalper Built for Low Drawdown & Consistency EURUSD PropFlow Scalper is a specialized prop-firm–first scalping Expert Advisor , engineered to help traders pass evaluations and challenges , not chase reckless growth. Every design choice in this EA prioritizes drawdown control, high win-rate stability, and rule compliance , making it particularly
BTC PropPulse Sentinel
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
BTC PropPulse Sentinel  300 copies already sold, next price increase after 100 copies, buy now to avail discounted price !! Plug-and-Play Bitcoin Scalping EA for Crypto Prop Firm Challenges BTC PropPulse Sentinel is a professionally engineered Bitcoin (BTC) scalping Expert Advisor built specifically to help traders pass crypto prop firm challenges with minimal drawdown and high consistency . The EA is fully optimized internally and designed as a true plug-and-play system . No parameter tuning,
Big Daddy Nasdaq Turbo Pulse
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
BIG DADDY NASDAQ - TURBO PULSE: THE ULTIMATE MARKET DOMINATOR The big daddy of all NASDAQ EAs is here. Engineered for the specific high-velocity environment of the US Tech 100 index, Turbo Pulse represents the pinnacle of momentum-based algorithmic scalping. This system does not rely on lagging indicators; instead, it utilizes raw tick data and price impulse analysis to capture rapid market shifts before they are reflected on standard charts. Institutional-Grade Performance Metrics BIG DADDY N
ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
What makes ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor different? Most market EAs rely on indicators, fixed patterns, or lag-based confirmations. This system does not. ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor is built around real-time price displacement, friction analysis, and momentum validation , operating directly on live tick behavior rather than derived indicators. Key design differences: 1. Liquidity-first execution logic The EA evaluates price movement relative to spread expansion and contraction , allowing it to a
Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Pinnacle of Multi Currency Trading bot is here !! Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth is a high-performance algorithmic trading solution engineered for elite high-frequency tick velocity scalping, delivering 10X equity growth in just 3 years. This Expert Advisor utilizes a proprietary sync-scanning architecture to simultaneously monitor and trade four major currency pairs—EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD—from a single chart, regardless of the timeframe. The Engine of Modern Market Domin
