Mt5ToTelegram

Telegram Signal Sender for MetaTrader 5

This Expert Advisor (EA) provides a streamlined interface between MetaTrader 5 and Telegram. It is designed to automatically forward trading events—including order execution, closure, and modifications—to specified Telegram channels, groups, or private chats in real-time.

Developed with a focus on reliability and performance, this utility is suitable for signal providers, prop traders, and individuals who require remote monitoring of their trading accounts.

Key Features

Real-Time Integration: Sends notifications immediately upon trade execution or modification.

Sends notifications immediately upon trade execution or modification. Customizable Templates: Message formats can be adjusted using standard placeholders to suit your specific reporting needs.

Message formats can be adjusted using standard placeholders to suit your specific reporting needs. Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Options to monitor all market symbols or filter for a specific instrument.

Options to monitor all market symbols or filter for a specific instrument. Optimization: Uses timer-based checks to ensure low CPU usage and prevent terminal lag.

Uses timer-based checks to ensure low CPU usage and prevent terminal lag. UTF-8 Support: Fully compatible with multi-language messages (including Persian, Arabic, Cyrillic, etc.).

Notification Content

The EA generates detailed reports for the following events:

Position Opened: Symbol, Order Type (Buy/Sell), Volume, Open Price, SL/TP levels, Ticket Number, and Server Time.

Symbol, Order Type (Buy/Sell), Volume, Open Price, SL/TP levels, Ticket Number, and Server Time. Position Closed: Settlement details including Profit/Loss, Close Price, and Trade Duration.

Settlement details including Profit/Loss, Close Price, and Trade Duration. Modifications: Alerts when Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are adjusted.

Installation & Setup Guide

To ensure proper functionality, please follow these steps:

1. Telegram Configuration

Create a bot via @BotFather in Telegram and obtain your API Token .

in Telegram and obtain your . Obtain the Chat ID for the destination (Channel, Group, or Private Chat).

2. MetaTrader 5 Configuration (Crucial Step)

Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors .

> > . Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" .

. Add the following URL to the list: https://api.telegram.org

3. EA Initialization

Attach the EA to any chart.

Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID in the input parameters.

and in the input parameters. (Optional) Enable "Test Mode" to verify the connection.

Use Cases

Signal Broadcasting: Automatically share trades with subscribers in a channel.

Automatically share trades with subscribers in a channel. Remote Monitoring: Track algorithmic or manual trading activity away from the terminal.

Track algorithmic or manual trading activity away from the terminal. Journaling: Maintain a real-time log of trading activities in a private chat.

Developer Note

This tool is provided as a free utility for the trading community. It is developed by Mahdi, specializing in AI-driven financial systems and MQL5 development.

If you find this utility helpful for your workflow, your feedback and reviews are appreciated.