Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5

Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility designed for prop firm traders using MetaTrader 5.

It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it continuously monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached.

Use it as a risk “safety layer” on top of your manual trading or existing Expert Advisors to help you follow prop firm rules more consistently and avoid unnecessary rule violations.

1. What this utility does

Tracks daily drawdown based on equity, with two modes: From the start-of-day equity From the highest equity of the day

based on equity, with two modes: Tracks overall drawdown from your initial account balance (auto or manual)

from your initial account balance (auto or manual) Monitors risk per trade based on your Stop Loss and current equity

based on your Stop Loss and current equity Monitors total open risk across all open positions

across all open positions Can automatically close positions and/or block new trades when limits are reached

and/or when limits are reached Shows a compact on-chart panel with current state and key risk metrics

with current state and key risk metrics Publishes key values via MetaTrader global variables (prefix PG_ ) for advanced users and integration with other tools

This utility does not replace your broker’s or prop firm’s own risk systems. It only monitors and acts according to the settings you configure inside MetaTrader 5.

2. Main features

Daily Loss Protection

Max Daily Loss in percent (based on equity)

Two calculation modes: From Day Start Equity – compares current equity to equity at the start of the prop day From Day High Equity – compares current equity to the highest equity reached during the prop day

Warning level as a percentage of the daily limit (for example, alert at 60% of the allowed daily loss)

Automatic daily reset using a prop firm timezone (GMT offset) and custom day start hour

Overall Loss Protection

Max Overall Loss in percent, based on an Initial Balance

Initial Balance can be: Detected automatically on first run Set manually by the user

Overall lock can optionally close all positions and block new trades if your overall loss limit is exceeded

Risk Per Trade & Total Open Risk

Maximum risk per trade, calculated from: Stop Loss distance Position volume Instrument tick value / price scale Current account equity and expressed as a percentage of your equity.

and expressed as a percentage of your equity. Maximum total open risk across all monitored positions, also expressed as a percentage of equity

If you want, the utility can lock the account and optionally close positions when these risk limits are breached

Timezone & Session Control

Prop firm timezone via a configurable GMT offset (you can align the “prop day” with your firm’s time)

(you can align the “prop day” with your firm’s time) Custom prop day start and end hours

Optional trading session filter (SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour)

(SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour) Optional blocking of trades outside the allowed session times

Lock Behavior & Manual Control

Daily lock when the daily loss limit is hit (active until the end of the configured prop day)

when the daily loss limit is hit (active until the end of the configured prop day) Overall lock when the overall loss limit is hit (indefinite, until manually unlocked)

when the overall loss limit is hit (indefinite, until manually unlocked) Optional automatic closing of all positions and deletion of pending orders when limits are exceeded

“Unlock Daily” and “Unlock Overall” buttons on the panel (if enabled in inputs)

Lock state is stored as MetaTrader global variables and restored after terminal restart

Symbol Filter

Optional filtering to monitor and manage only selected symbols

Comma-separated list, e.g. XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD

Notifications

Terminal pop-up alerts

Push notifications via MetaQuotes ID (if configured in the terminal)

Email notifications via the terminal’s email settings

Global Variable Interface (advanced)

Key metrics and lock flags are published as MetaTrader global variables with prefix PG_

Advanced users can connect their own Expert Advisors, scripts or utilities to these values for custom logic

3. On-chart panel

The utility creates a clear, compact panel on the attached chart showing:

STATE : NORMAL – everything is within configured limits WARNING – daily loss is approaching the daily limit LOCKED (DAILY) – daily loss limit hit; account is locked until prop day end LOCKED (OVERALL) – overall loss limit hit; account is locked until manually unlocked If session control is enabled, the state text also shows when the time is outside the allowed trading session.

: If session control is enabled, the state text also shows when the time is outside the allowed trading session. Daily – current daily profit/loss in percent vs. the configured daily loss limit

– current daily profit/loss in percent vs. the configured daily loss limit Overall – current overall profit/loss in percent vs. the overall loss limit

– current overall profit/loss in percent vs. the overall loss limit Total Risk – total open risk in percent vs. the configured maximum total open risk

– total open risk in percent vs. the configured maximum total open risk Prop day countdown – time remaining until the prop day ends according to your configured timezone and day end hour

If manual unlock is enabled, the panel also displays:

Unlock Daily button

button Unlock Overall button (optional, for overall lock)

4. Input parameters overview

Prop Firm Limits

MaxDailyLossPercent

DailyWarningPercent

MaxOverallLossPercent

Daily Loss Calculation

DailyLossMode MODE_FROM_DAY_START MODE_FROM_DAY_HIGH



Initial Balance

InitialBalanceMode INIT_AUTO_ON_FIRST_RUN INIT_MANUAL_INPUT

ManualInitialBalance

Risk Limits

EnableRiskPerTradeLimit

MaxRiskPerTradePercent

EnableTotalOpenRiskLimit

MaxTotalOpenRiskPercent

LockOnRiskLimitBreak

Prop Timezone & Session

UsePropTimezone

PropGMTOffsetHours

PropDayStartHour

PropDayEndHour

EnableTradingSession

SessionStartHour

SessionEndHour

BlockTradesOutsideSession

Lock Behavior

CloseAllOnDailyHit

CloseAllOnOverallHit

AutoBlockNewTrades

AllowManualUnlockDaily

AllowManualUnlockOverall

Symbol Filter

UseSymbolFilter

SymbolList

Notifications

EnableTerminalAlert

EnablePushNotification

EnableEmailNotification

UI Settings

PanelX

PanelY

TimerIntervalSeconds

5. How to use

Attach the utility to any chart of the account you want to monitor. Configure “Prop Firm Limits” according to the rules of your prop firm (daily and overall drawdown). Set the timezone and day start / end hours to match the prop firm’s definition of a “trading day”. Decide whether you want the utility to: Only warn you (alerts/notifications), or

Also close positions and lock the account when limits are breached. If you use session rules, enable the trading session filter and set session hours as needed. Optionally, enable the symbol filter to restrict monitoring to specific instruments. Keep the utility running while you trade manually or via your own EAs.

This product is a utility. Strategy Tester in MT5 is limited for utilities and is mainly useful to see that the panel updates and the lock logic reacts to changes. Real behaviour depends on live positions, equity and Stop Loss values on your trading account.

6. Detailed user guide and demo-only version

A detailed step-by-step user guide (with screenshots, configuration examples and FAQs), as well as a demo-only version of the utility that works on demo accounts, are provided in my MQL5 blog:

Full guide and demo-only version:

Prop Guardian Risk Manager – Full User Guide & Demo Version

