AG Trail mt5

Tools AG MQL4 sets Stoploss - Takeprofit - TrailingStop automatically according to settings. This is not an automated trading EA, but a powerful "support tool", which helps you automate the management of trading orders intelligently and accurately.

Outstanding Features

1. Automatically Set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP)
  • Set SL/TP in Batch: You can set a fixed SL and TP level for all open orders or new orders opened in the future. With just one click, all your orders are protected.
  • Calculate SL/TP in Pip or Point: Easily enter the SL/TP value in pips or points you want. The EA will calculate and apply it accurately to the order.

2. Automatic Trailing Stop (Moving Take Profit)
  • Smart Trigger: You set the trigger price (e.g. when the order is +10 pips in profit) then the Trailing Stop will start working.
  • Flexible and Powerful: You can customize:
  • Trailing Distance (Step): The distance the price moves before the SL is pulled up. For example, every time the price moves 5 pips in your favor, the SL will be pulled up 5 pips.
  • Trailing for each Order Type: Can be applied separately for Buy and Sell orders.
  • Trailing Stop at Fixed Level: You can set a price that when reached, the Trailing Stop will stop and keep the SL there, ensuring you are not pushed to order early when the market has small fluctuations.
3. Additional Support Tools
  • Close Orders in Bulk: Close all orders according to fixed parameters. For example, when the order gains ~150 pips according to the settings, Tools will close the order before hitting Takeprofit. Can be turned on or off.

