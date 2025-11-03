Multi Timeframe Monitor

Effortless multi-timeframe analysis — all your timeframes in one view.

The Multi Timeframes Monitor displays up to four fully customizable mini charts within a single subwindow — neatly arranged in one row for quick, effortless analysis. Instantly load any timeframe onto the main chart directly from its mini chart with one click — fast, simple, and intuitive.

Designed for traders who rely onthis tool saves valuable time and effort by eliminating the need to constantly switch between charts. Stay organized and focused with all key timeframes visible at once.

Who Is It For?

Key Features

Up to 4 Customizable Mini-Charts — Choose between one to four mini charts in a single row.

Individual Chart Settings — Customize each mini chart with its own scale, timeframe, and indicators to align with your trading strategy.

Clean Chart Design — A minimal, distraction-free layout stripped of price and time scale clutter — focused purely on price action.

Auto Chart Colors — Automatically detects light or dark chart backgrounds and adjusts for optimal visibility.





Supported Indicators

Trend Indicators:

Moving Average

2 Moving Averages

Bollinger Bands

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

Parabolic SAR

Alligator

Fractals

Envelopes

Oscillators:

RSI (Default)

RSI Full Window 30/70 Levels

RSI Full Window 32/68 Levels

Stochastics (Default)

Stochastic Full Window 20/80 Levels

MACD

CCI

Momentum

ATR

OBV

Accumulation/Distribution

Force Index

Williams %R

DeMarker

ADX



