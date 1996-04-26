Connect KuCoin Spot MT5 Service

Connect KuCoin Spot Expert MetaTrader 5

The KuCoin Spot Connect Expert for MetaTrader 5 is designed to instantly transfer live prices from the KuCoin Spot market to the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.

This tool allows traders to monitor real-time price data directly within MetaTrader and utilize its analytical tools for deeper market analysis. This Expert functions as a data interface, transferring live cryptocurrency price data from the KuCoin Spot market to MT5 without executing any trades.



Technical Specifications Table KuCoin Spot Connect Service to MT5

The following table outlines the specifications of the KuCoin Spot Connect Expert for MetaTrader 5:

Category Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style - Market Type Cryptocurrency





KuCoin Spot Connect Expert MT5 at a Glance

To receive real-time market data from KuCoin servers, the KuCoin Spot Connect Expert MT5 must connect to the data source via the internet using the HTTP protocol. This communication is handled within MetaTrader 5 through the WebRequest capability.





Steps to Enable WebRequest in MetaTrader 5



To configure WebRequest, follow these steps:

In the top menu of MetaTrader 5, click on "Tools" From the dropdown menu, select "Options" Navigate to the "Expert Advisors" tab Enable the option "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" In the input box, enter the following address: ( https://api.kucoin.com





Adding KuCoin Spot Market Symbols

To view the live chart of a specific cryptocurrency from the KuCoin Spot market in MT5, the desired symbol must first be added to the Market Watch panel. After applying the Expert to the platform, follow these steps:

In MetaTrader 5, press the "Ctrl + U" shortcut In the Symbols section, navigate to the KuCoin/Spot folder From the list, locate your desired symbol and double-click it to add it to the Market Watch list Close the window, then double-click the symbol in the Market Watch panel to open it on the chart

Note: Added symbols will also appear in the Expert section.





Settings KuCoin Spot Connect to MT5

The settings panel of the Connect KuCoin Spot Service to MT5 is as follows:

• Candle count to download (min=100, max=10000): Specifies the number of candles to load when the Expert is executed

• One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candles: If enabled, and the same symbol is opened in multiple charts, the number of displayed candles will be the same across all charts

Note:

When the "One Symbol Different Charts, Equal Candle Count" option is enabled, opening multiple charts of the same symbol, such as "SOL/USDT," results in sequential symbols like SOL+, SOL++, etc., being appended to each chart's name.

In this mode, all charts maintain an equal number of candles, and each timeframe fetches its price data independently from the server.

If this option is disabled, higher timeframes derive their data from lower timeframes, eliminating the need for separate data requests to the server.





Conclusion

The KuCoin Spot Connect Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a specialized tool for displaying real-time cryptocurrency prices from the KuCoin Spot market directly within MT5. This trading tool only retrieves live data through KuCoin's official API and does not open any positions.

The fetched data is presented as accurate, configurable charts within MetaTrader.