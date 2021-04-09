Auto MT5 to Notion Trading Journal Expert

Auto MT5 to Notion Trading Journal Expert MetaTrader 5

The MT5 Trading Journal Logging Expert for Notion is a tool that automatically transfers trading data from MetaTrader 5 directly into Notion.

This expert is designed to build a professional trading journal by storing key information such as take profit, stop loss, entry price, asset symbol, and more in Notion without requiring any manual input. The entire process is fully automated and free, making trade tracking and management more convenient.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT5 to Notion Data Transfer Expert Specifications Table

Category

Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Entry & Exit

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Fast Scalping – Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

Market

All Markets


MT5 Trading Journal Logging Expert for Notion at a Glance

To configure the MT5 to Notion Data Transfer Expert, you will need several key pieces of information. These serve as the connection bridge between MT5 and Notion and are essential for the expert to function:

  • Web Request: Enable this in MetaTrader 5
  • Your Parent Page ID: The ID of the parent page in Notion
  • Your Notion Token: A unique access token from your Notion account


How to Enable Web Requests in MetaTrader 5

Before data can be sent from MetaTrader 5 to Notion, you must activate the WebRequest feature and add Notion’s API address to the allowed list.

Steps:

  1. In the MetaTrader 5 top menu, click "Tools"
  2. In the window that appears, go to "Options" and open the "Expert Advisors" tab
  3. Check the box for "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
  4. Enter https://api.notion.com into the input box and add it to the list


How to Get the Parent Page ID

To successfully link MT5 to your Notion trading journal, you need to obtain and input your Notion Parent Page ID.

Steps:

  1. Create a Notion account if you don’t already have one
  2. Set up a new Workspace in Notion
  3. Open the journal page and copy the Parent Page ID from the end of the URL


How to Retrieve Your Notion Token

To allow MetaTrader 5 to communicate with Notion, you must retrieve and save your Notion integration token. Follow these steps:

 

Enter the Manage Connections Section:

  • Click the three-dot icon at the top-right of your Notion page
  • Select "Connections"
  • Choose "Manage Connections" from the menu


Creating an Integration in Notion

Go to the "Develop or Manage Integrations" section.

Steps to Create the Integration:

  1. Enter a name for your integration
  2. Select your Workspace
  3. Set the type to "Internal"
  4. Click "Save" to finalize the integration


Retrieving the Token

Once the integration is saved, your unique Notion token will be generated. You can now copy it. Be sure all necessary options are enabled. Return to the Connections section and choose the integration you just created.


Activating the Expert

After attaching the expert to MetaTrader 5, input your credentials in the appropriate fields:

  • Paste your Notion token into the "Your Notion Token" field
  • Enter your Parent Page ID into the "Your Parent Page ID" field
  • Define your journal name in the "Your Database Name" field


    Sample Journal Created by the MT5 to Notion Data Transfer Expert

    Once setup is complete, the expert will begin automatically sending trade data from MT5 to your Notion journal. In the expert settings panel, you can enable or disable fields such as ticket number, status, symbol, order type, and more—allowing full control over what gets recorded in Notion.

    Whenever you change the chart timeframe or execute a new trade, the selected data will automatically be logged to your Notion account.


    Options Panel – MT5 Trading Journal Logging Expert

    The following data fields are available for export to Notion:

    • Ticket: Unique identifier for each trade
    • Status: Current trade status
    • Symbol: Trading pair or instrument
    • OrderType: Type of order (Buy/Sell)
    • Volume: Size of the trade
    • OpenTime: Timestamp when the trade opened
    • OpenPrice: Entry price
    • StopLoss: Set stop-loss level
    • TakeProfit: Set take-profit level
    • CloseTime: When the trade closed
    • ClosePrice: Exit price
    • RiskReward: Risk-to-reward ratio
    • Broker: Broker's name
    • Account Number: Your trading account number
    • Comment: Additional notes

     

    Conclusion

    The MT5 Trading Journal Logging Expert for Notion provides a fully automated and free solution for tracking trades by seamlessly connecting MetaTrader 5 with the Notion platform. It efficiently records all trade-related data—such as volume, entry/exit prices, and trade outcomes—into a structured and organized trading journal within Notion.

