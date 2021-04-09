CRT Professional

CRT PRO EA - ADVANCED CANDLE RANGE THEORY TRADING SYSTEM

Institutional Smart Money Trading with AMD Framework


PRODUCT OVERVIEW


CRT Pro EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that implements the powerful Candle Range Theory (CRT) trading methodology combined with the AMD Framework (Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution). This advanced trading system is designed for serious traders who want to capitalize on institutional market movements and smart money concepts through automated or manual trading approaches.


LICENSING & ACTIVATION


Activation Policy: Your purchase includes a specific number of activations that allow installation on different hardware + OS configurations. Even if the seller modifies activation limits after your purchase, your original activation count remains valid for your purchase.


Version Updates: The seller may release updated versions with different functionality than originally described. Updates are manual and at your discretion - the EA does not auto-update. Previous versions are not preserved during updates, so create backup copies if needed. New activations always install the latest version; older versions cannot be installed.


Market Availability: The administration may temporarily remove this product for review or if the seller becomes unresponsive. All existing buyers retain download and installation rights within their available activations.


HOW THE EA WORKS


CRT Strategy Implementation

The EA operates on the three-stage CRT cycle methodology:


1. Accumulation Phase: EA identifies periods where institutional players are building positions

2. Manipulation Phase: Detects false breakouts and liquidity grabs by smart money

3. Distribution Phase: Recognizes when institutions are taking profits and reversing positions


The system automatically scans for high-probability CRT ranges and trades alongside institutional movements using multi-timeframe analysis that combines higher timeframe structure with precise entry timing.


Entry Method Selection

CRT Pro EA offers four distinct entry approaches:


Turtle Soup Entry (Advanced): Targets fake breakout reversals where price breaks key levels then quickly reverses, indicating institutional manipulation


Order Block/CSD Entry (Recommended): Focuses on institutional order blocks and Change of State Demand/Supply zones where smart money previously placed significant orders


Third Candle Entry (Beginner-friendly): Uses simple 3-candle confirmation patterns for easier identification and execution


Auto Best: Automatically analyzes current market conditions and selects the optimal entry method based on setup quality


INSTALLATION REQUIREMENTS


Software Prerequisites

- MetaTrader 5 platform

- Windows operating system

- CRT Pro EA file (.ex5)

- Understanding of institutional trading concepts

- Stable internet connection (VPS recommended for auto-trading)


MetaTrader 5 Setup

1. Enable automated trading in MT5 Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

2. Attach EA to H4 chart of desired currency pair

3. Ensure sufficient account balance for planned risk levels

4. Configure broker server time for session accuracy


INITIAL CONFIGURATION


CRT Strategy Parameters

- Enable CRT Trading: Activate main trading functionality

- Entry Method: Select from Turtle Soup, Order Block/CSD, Third Candle, or Auto Best

- CRT Timeframe: H4 recommended for pattern identification

- Entry Timeframe: M15 recommended for precise execution

- Trading Sessions: Choose from Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, New York


Risk Management Settings

- Risk Percentage Per Trade: 1-2% recommended (never exceed 2%)

- Minimum Risk-Reward Ratio: Set acceptable R:R requirements

- Maximum Trades Per Day: Limit daily trading frequency

- Maximum Spread: Filter out high-spread conditions

- Partial Take Profit: Configure profit-taking strategies


Session Configuration

- Global Session Trading: Enable trading during 5 major market sessions

- Session-Specific Settings: Target high-volatility periods

- GMT Auto-Adjustment: Automatically adjusts for broker server time

- Flexible Scheduling: Trade single sessions or all sessions simultaneously


DASHBOARD FEATURES


Real-Time CRT Visualization

- Current CRT stage display (Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution)

- Visual representation of active CRT ranges

- Live market structure analysis

- Multi-timeframe alignment indicators


Live Statistics Monitoring

- Current win rate percentage

- Real-time profit/loss tracking

- Daily trades counter

- Session performance breakdown

- Risk metrics and exposure levels


Manual Trading Controls

- One-click BUY NOW and SELL NOW buttons

- Automatic stop loss and take profit calculation

- Real-time signal status indicators

- Clear bullish/bearish setup notifications

- Force setup feature for testing and demonstration


ADVANCED FILTERING SYSTEM


Technical Filters

- Inside Bar Filter: Enhances entry precision by identifying consolidation patterns

- Key Level Filter: Adds support/resistance confluence for higher probability setups

- CRT Plus Filter: Provides additional confirmation signals for trade validation

- Nested CRT Filter: Ensures multi-timeframe CRT alignment before entry


Session and Day Filters

- Monday Trading Filter: Option to avoid Monday market volatility

- Friday Trading Filter: Option to skip Friday session complications

- High-Impact News Filter: Avoid trading during major economic releases

- Spread Protection: Maximum spread filtering for cost control


OPERATIONAL MODES


Auto-Trading Mode

1. Enable "Auto-Trade" checkbox in EA settings

2. EA continuously scans for CRT patterns across selected sessions

3. Dashboard displays setup notifications and signal strength

4. Trades execute automatically when all conditions align

5. Risk management applied automatically based on configured parameters

6. Monitor performance through live statistics display


Manual Trading Mode

1. Enable "Manual Mode" checkbox in EA settings

2. Monitor dashboard for CRT setup signals and stage identification

3. Wait for clear bullish or bearish signal notifications

4. Use BUY NOW or SELL NOW buttons when high-probability setups appear

5. EA automatically calculates optimal stop loss and take profit levels

6. Maintain control over trade timing while leveraging EA analysis


Hybrid Trading Approach

- Switch between auto and manual modes as market conditions change

- Use manual mode during high-impact news events

- Apply auto-trading during clear trending sessions

- Override EA decisions when discretionary analysis suggests different action


RISK MANAGEMENT PROTOCOLS


Position Sizing System

- Percentage-based position sizing ensures consistent risk exposure

- Dynamic lot size calculation based on account balance

- Margin safety checks prevent over-leveraging

- Maximum position limits protect against excessive exposure


Stop Loss and Take Profit Management

- Dynamic levels based on CRT range calculations

- Automatic adjustment for different entry methods

- Minimum risk-reward ratio enforcement

- Partial profit-taking at predetermined levels


Daily and Session Limits

- Maximum trades per day prevents overtrading

- Session-specific trade limits for better control

- Drawdown protection through daily loss limits

- Automatic trading suspension after limit breach


DASHBOARD CUSTOMIZATION


Visual Customization Options

- Color themes for bullish, bearish, and neutral market conditions

- Font size adjustment for better readability

- Sound alert controls for trade notifications

- Custom display layouts for different screen sizes


Information Display Settings

- Real-time profit/loss visibility controls

- Session status and countdown timers

- Signal strength indicators and confidence levels

- Historical performance statistics display


Alert and Notification Systems

- Audio alerts for trade entries and exits

- Visual notifications for setup development

- Email alerts for significant events (optional)

- Mobile push notifications (if supported by broker)


BEST PRACTICES


Initial Setup Recommendations

- Always test on demo account before live trading

- Start with 1% risk per trade and gradually adjust

- Use VPS for consistent auto-trading performance

- Monitor EA performance during first week of operation


Session Selection Strategy

- Focus on 1-2 sessions initially for better understanding

- London and New York sessions typically offer highest probability setups

- Avoid trading during low-liquidity periods

- Understand your broker's server time for accurate session timing


Risk Management Guidelines

- Never risk more than 2% per trade regardless of setup quality

- Monitor daily drawdown limits closely

- Use appropriate lot sizes relative to account balance

- Regular review and adjustment of risk parameters


Performance Monitoring

- Check dashboard regularly for system status

- Review daily and weekly performance statistics

- Analyze which entry methods work best for your trading style

- Document market conditions that produce best results


TROUBLESHOOTING


Common Setup Issues

- Auto-trading disabled: Enable in MT5 Expert Advisor settings

- Incorrect session times: Verify broker server time settings

- No signals generating: Check filter settings and market conditions

- Dashboard not displaying: Restart MT5 and reattach EA


Trading Performance Issues

- Low win rate: Review entry method selection and filter settings

- Excessive trades: Increase filter strictness or reduce session coverage

- Poor risk-reward: Adjust minimum R:R requirements

- Spread issues: Lower maximum spread tolerance


Technical Problems

- EA not responding: Check chart timeframe and EA attachment

- Manual buttons not working: Verify manual mode activation

- Statistics not updating: Refresh EA by changing timeframes

- Connection problems: Check internet stability and broker connection


IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS


Trading Risk Warning: All trading involves substantial risk of loss. CRT Pro EA implements advanced trading strategies but does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risks.


Strategy Complexity: This EA is designed for traders with understanding of institutional trading concepts, smart money principles, and advanced market analysis.


Performance Notice: Past performance results do not indicate future performance. Market conditions change and strategy effectiveness may vary over time.


User Responsibility: You are fully responsible for all trading decisions, risk management settings, and account outcomes when using this EA.


Testing Requirement: Proper testing and understanding of all EA functions required before live trading. Always start with demo account testing.


Market Awareness: Understanding of CRT methodology and institutional trading concepts strongly recommended for optimal EA utilization.


All parameter names, output messages, and interface elements are displayed in English.

