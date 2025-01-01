DocumentazioneSezioni
PropFlags (Metoto Get)

Ottiene le flag delle proprietà del controllo.

void  PropFlags(
   const int  flags      // flags
   )

Valore di ritorno

Le flag delle proprietà del controllo.

PropFlags (Metoto Set)

Imposta le flags delle proprietà del controllo.

virtual void  PropFlags(
   const int  flags      // flags
   )

Parametri

flags

[in]  Nuove flags.

Valore di ritorno

Nessuno.